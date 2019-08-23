Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,919 head of cattle selling Aug. 15, compared to 3,599 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steers weighing 800 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower while those 800 pounds and under were experiencing a lower undertone. The heifers from 750 to 950 pounds were selling $1 to $5 lower and those 750 pounds and under were experiencing a lower undertone. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers and 28% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 444 lbs., 180.00; 5 head, 493 lbs., 169.00; 6 head, 534 lbs., 164.50; 25 head, 510 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 581 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 24 head, 646 lbs., 161.50; 11 head, 693 lbs., 151.50; 45 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.15); 5 head, 748 lbs., 131.75 unweaned; 94 head, 752 to 782 lbs., 147.00 to 149.50 (147.53); 495 head, 805 to 842 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.80); 24 head, 855 to 892 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.32); 453 head, 904 to 930 lbs., 135.85 to 140.50 (139.05). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 471 lbs., 157.00; 13 head, 595 to 597 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (158.16); 20 head, 620 to 642 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (149.74); 8 head, 694 lbs., 147.50; 17 head, 728 to 745 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.59); 15 head, 752 to 778 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.40); 13 head, 840 lbs., 137.00; 9 head, 854 to 870 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.45).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 456lbs., 153.50; 9 head, 504 to 529 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (149.63); 13 head, 560 to 573 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 593 lbs., 134.00 fleshy; 31 head, 608 to 634 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.17); 7 head, 620 to 629 lbs., 124.50 to 130.00 (126.84) unweaned; 40 head, 684 to 697 lbs., 135.25 to 138.00 (135.90); 7 head, 721 to 727 lbs., 132.00 to 135.50 (133.99); 92 head, 750 to 796 lbs., 130.75 to 133.75 (131.48); 35 head, 801 to 814 lbs., 128.00 to 129.75 (129.09); 8 head, 888 lbs., 126.50; 123 head, 908 to 922 lbs., 124.00 to 130.10 (127.06). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 33 head, 585 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 142.50 (141.05); 59 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 133.00 to 134.50 (133.25); 18 head, 779 to 794 lbs., 122.75 to 126.00 (124.36); 14 head, 801 lbs., 123.50.
