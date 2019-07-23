Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported 2,754 head of cattle selling on July 18, compared to 1,937 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, extreme heat has hit the area and many cattle were coming off grass. The steers weighing 650 to 1,050 pounds were selling $1 to $5 higher and those weighing 650 pounds and under experienced a lower undertone. The heifers weighing from 700 to 950 pounds were selling $1 to $2 lower with some instances at $5 higher; those 600 to 700 pounds were steady to $5 higher; and those 600 pounds and under were steady. The trade and demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 86%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 458 lbs., 181.00; 9 head, 513 to 517 lbs., 169.00 to 172.00 (170.67); 63 head, 579 to 595 lbs., 161.00 to 168.00 (165.42); 61 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 158.00 to 164.25 (162.34); 134 head, 652 to 692 lbs., 157.00 to 164.50 (161.27); 84 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 150.25 to 157.00 (154.64); 109 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (148.85); 12 head, 759 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 160 head, 801 to 843 lbs., 143.00 to 148.85 (145.43); 151 head, 922 to 927 lbs., 136.75 to 140.25 (139.08); 52 head, 952 lbs., 138.25; 105 head, 1034 to 1043 lbs., 124.00 to 125.25 (124.62). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 486 lbs., 172.00; 22 head, 524 to 527 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (163.68); 75 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (156.77); 12 head, 606 to 630 lbs., 152.00 to 156.00 (153.63); 49 head, 681 to 699 lbs., 149.00 to 155.25 (153.60); 19 head, 700 to 728 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.60); 31 head, 768 to 799 lbs., 135.00 to 139.75 (137.56); 47 head, 832 to 839 lbs., 135.50 to 139.50 (136.07); 26 head, 860 to 898 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (129.56); 115 head, 920 to 948 lbs., 126.00 to 130.10 (128.68); 118 head, 970 to 985 lbs., 125.25 to 129.85 (127.40); 5 head, 1024 lbs., 118.00; 50 head, 1075 lbs., 113.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 429 to 446 lbs., 155.00 to 157.00 (155.98); 40 head, 520 to 548 lbs., 154.00 to 155.00 (154.50); 41 head, 554 to 573 lbs., 154.00 to 156.50 (155.87); 54 head, 601 to 633 lbs., 150.00 to 156.50 (154.39); 34 head, 660 to 678 lbs., 146.00 to 153.50 (148.80); 19 head, 676 to 686 lbs., 126.00 to 132.00 (128.55) unweaned; 185 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.82); 132 head, 756 to 791 lbs., 134.75 to 139.50 (137.44); 13 head, 757 to 781 lbs., 122.00 to 126.00 (123.88) unweaned; 29 head, 813 to 815 lbs., 132.75 to 133.50 (133.19); 63 head, 858 lbs., 133.50; 15 head, 954 lbs., 121.50, Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 456 to 484 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (152.48); 9 head, 511 to 521 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.44); 32 head, 564 to 584 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 (143.69); 92 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (147.09); 35 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.94); 18 head, 739 lbs., 136.25; 99 head, 754 to 799 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (131.49); 5 head, 819 lbs., 126.00; 57 head, 889 lbs., 124.00; 27 head, 945 lbs., 113.00; 16 head, 1077 lbs., 106.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.