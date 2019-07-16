The Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission Co., Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,937 head of cattle selling on July 11, compared to 1,346 head on May 23 and 2,986 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
No recent price comparison was available as this was the first sale back after the wheat harvest break. Most of the cattle coming in were off native pasture. Demand was good to very good on all weights and classes with several loads available. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 49% steers, 50% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 85%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 347 lbs., 182.00; 10 head, 362 lbs., 187.00; 42 head, 401 to 442 lbs., 178.00 to 188.00 (183.15); 6 head, 475 to 487 lbs., 174.00 to 175.00 (174.51); 21 head, 503 to 526 lbs., 168.00 to 175.00 (171.85); 20 head, 621 to 646 lbs., 157.00 to 168.00 (164.73); 69 head, 652 to 688 lbs., 147.00 to 162.50 (156.63); 109 head, 701 to 742 lbs., 145.00 to 158.50 (153.41); 75 head, 753 to 790 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (148.37); 145 head, 815 to 848 lbs., 134.00 to 146.35 (142.74); 65 head, 859 to 876 lbs., 131.50 to 137.00 (132.00); 118 head, 905 to 941 lbs., 127.75 to 143.00 (134.96); 55 head, 990 lbs., 133.25; 121 head, 1053 to 1065 lbs., 118.75 to 124.25 (122.92). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 502 to 543 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.03); 6 head, 642 lbs., 144.00. Large frame 1, 4 head, 941 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 308 lbs., 168.00; 26 head, 363 to 391 lbs., 156.00 to 169.00 (166.08); 21 head, 420 to 430 lbs., 151.00 to 159.00 (157.01); 19 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 144.00 to 155.50 (151.73); 39 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 148.00 to 159.00 (155.69); 64 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (146.63); 77 head, 657 to 688 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (148.50); 174 head, 708 to 741 lbs., 130.00 to 141.75 (137.55); 150 head, 750 to 788 lbs., 129.00 to 143.75 (138.20); 101 head, 802 to 805 lbs., 135.25 to 137.25 (135.96); 14 head, 855 to 889 lbs., 122.00 to 127.00 (123.04); 24 head, 902 to 946 lbs., 119.50 to 124.00 (120.59); 67 head, 994 to 995 lbs., 114.50 to 116.50 (116.35). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 457 to 499 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.04); 6 head, 500 to 548 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.57); 16 head, 572 to 589 lbs., 140.00 to 146.00 (141.84); 13 head, 577 lbs., 149.50 thin fleshed; 47 head, 629 lbs., 148.00 thin fleshed; 7 head, 655 to 667 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.13); 24 head, 697 lbs., 140.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 1095 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 391 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 475 lbs., 166.00.
