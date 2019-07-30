The Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported 3,633 head of cattle selling on July 25, compared to 2,764 head the previous week, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the cooler temperatures in the area were welcome relief. The steers weighing 700 to 1,050 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower. Those 700 pounds and under were steady with an undertone noted and 600 to 650 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher. The heifers from 700 to 950 pounds were selling $3 to $4 lower and those 700 pounds and under experienced a lower undertone. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 413 lbs., 183.00; 15 head, 482 lbs., 174.00; 10 head, 511 lbs., 164.00; 6 head, 511 lbs., 146.00 unweaned; 24 head, 555 to 587 lbs., 162.00 to 168.75 (165.88); 12 head, 565 lbs., 170.00 thin fleshed; 82 head, 608 to 639 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (164.24); 112 head, 659 to 685 lbs., 163.25 to 166.50 (166.08); 26 head, 695 to 697 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.30) unweaned; 71 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (152.91); 124 head, 759 to 773 lbs., 146.50 to 150.50 (148.89); 354 head, 806 to 842 lbs., 139.00 to 146.50 (143.78); 185 head, 856 to 898 lbs., 137.00 to 139.50 (138.37); 300 head, 901 to 946 lbs., 137.25 to 139.85 (138.10); 59 head, 919 lbs., 142.35 thin fleshed; 108 head, 956 to 961 lbs., 132.00 to 139.75 (135.74); 116 head, 1000 to 1007 lbs., 126.00 to 129.25 (129.14); Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 423 to 447 lbs., 164.00 to 167.00 (165.54); 33 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 155.50 to 158.00 (155.93); 20 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 156.00 to 158.00 (157.34); 107 head, 653 to 687 lbs., 153.00 to 156.00 (154.91); 12 head, 719 to 733 lbs., 141.50 to 148.00 (144.78); 7 head, 740 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 58 head, 759 to 796 lbs., 138.00 to 140.25 (139.31); 16 head, 804 to 827 lbs., 136.50 to 138.50 (137.65); 90 head, 884 to 896 lbs., 131.50 to 134.85 (133.74); 179 head, 936 to 948 lbs., 128.85 to 132.00 (130.98); 305 head, 957 to 992 lbs., 129.50 to 131.00 (130.50). Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 647 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 468 to 480 lbs., 155.00 to 159.00 (155.84); 15 head, 507 to 519 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.47); 7 head, 545 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 56 head, 564 to 589 lbs., 149.50 to 151.00 (150.09); 15 head, 554 to 593 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.71) fleshy; 95 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (145.97) 20 head, 614 to 646 lbs., 130.00 to 136.50 (134.33) unweaned; 74 head, 650 to 676 lbs., 144.00 to 145.50 (144.66); 208 head, 716 to 748 lbs., 137.00 to 139.85 (138.87); 83 head, 819 to 834 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (130.92); 9 head, 868 lbs., 127.00; 177 head, 908 to 939 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (124.73). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 412 lbs., 156.50; 6 head, 497 lbs., 153.00; 7 head, 537 lbs., 147.00; 32 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 140.50 to 143.50 (142.62); 40 head, 662 to 695 lbs., 135.00 to 139.75 (137.62); 26 head, 710 to 740 lbs., 134.25 to 138.00 (135.87); 64 head, 760 to 771 lbs., 131.00 to 133.00 (132.88); 8 head, 803 to 820 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.49); 12 head, 870 to 899 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.41); 57 head, 915 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 468 to 480 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.34).
