Farmers and Ranchers Livestock Commission, Salina, Kansas, reported receipts of 4,362 head selling on Nov. 14, compared to 3,932 selling a week ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, steers 800 to 950 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower; 800 pounds and under noted a higher undertone with instances selling $1 to $4 higher. The heifers weighing 750 to 1,100 pounds were trading steady to $3 lower; for those 750 pounds and under a higher undertone was noted. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 100% feeder cattle, 52% steers, 0% dairy steers, 48% heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 373 lbs., 192.00; 42 head, 410 to 442 lbs., 183.50 to 186.00; 26 head, 487 lbs., 188.00; 7 head, 473 to 498 lbs., 141.00 to 149.00 unweaned; 93 head, 500 to 534 lbs., 168.00 to 176.50 172.30; 43 head, 525 to 532 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00, fleshy; 219 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 155.00 to 164.50; 17 head, 554 to 555 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00, unweaned; 90 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 155.50 to 161.00; 22 head, 629 to 641 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00, unweaned; 277 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 148.00 to 156.50; 15 head, 655 to 689 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00, unweaned; 142 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 149.50 to 157.00; 23 head, 706 to 723 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00, unweaned; 139 head, 757 to 796 lbs., 149.00 to 156.50; 78 head, 800 to 828 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00; 16 head, 844 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 238 head, 852 to 884 lbs., 149.00 to 155.50; 60 head, 946 lbs., 147.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 378 lbs., 180.00; 23 head, 419 to 440 lbs., 173.00 to 178.00; 24 head, 452 to 467 lbs., 158.00 to 166.00; 10 head, 488 lbs., 169.00, thin fleshed; 23 head, 505 to 535 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00; 5 head, 523 lbs., 136.00, unweaned; 10 head, 554 to 586 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00; 79 head, 607 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 152.00 (147.10); 60 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (142.78); 84 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (142.93); 5 head, 708 lbs., 132.00, unweaned; 12 head, 751 to 773 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (140.51); 18 head, 806 to 807 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.33); 8 head, 920 lbs., 142.00; 7 head, 977 lbs., 137.00; 11 head, 1036 lbs., 135.00; 19 head, 1061 to 1078 lbs., 133.00 to 133.50 (133.29). Medium and large frame 2 per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 357 lbs., 169.00; 4 head, 555 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 582 lbs., 135.00, unweaned; 4 head, 680 lbs., 120.00, unweaned; 3 head, 792 lbs., 133.00, unweaned; 3 head, 850 lbs., 135.00.
Dairy steers: Large frame 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 647 lbs., 48.00; 6 head, 743 lbs., 48.00; 3 head, 883 lbs., 53.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 352 to 366 lbs., 167.00 to 170.00 (168.22); 8 head, 403 lbs., 163.50; 78 head, 453 to 497 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (149.77); 138 head, 503 to 542 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (144.90); 19 head, 501 to 549 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (129.02) unweaned; 142 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 143.00 to 151.50 (145.50); 16 head, 556 to 593 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (127.74) unweaned; 43 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (143.12); 34 head, 612 to 643 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.94) unweaned; 128 head, 651 to 698 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (140.33); 86 head, 706 to 739 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.08); 11 head, 743 to 747 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (128.07) unweaned; 188 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.95); 82 head, 804 to 819 lbs., 136.00 to 137.75 (137.60); 154 head, 856 to 883 lbs., 138.00 to 142.10 (141.32); 81 head, 924 to 933 lbs., 132.75 to 136.50 (133.03); 5 head, 909 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 45 head, 1051 to 1057 lbs., 120.00 to 124.75 (121.79); Medium and large frame 1 to 2 per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 398 lbs., 153.00; 35 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 148.00 to 156.00 (151.56); 25 head, 455 to 497 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (138.55); 66 head, 505 to 548 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.46); 109 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 133.00 to 141.50 (139.64); 147 head, 605 to 634 lbs., 132.00 to 140.50 (138.86); 31 head, 651 to 687 lbs., 134.00 to 136.50 (135.68); 5 head, 677 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 14 head, 758 to 772 lbs., 128.00 to 133.00 (131.50); 22 head, 811 lbs., 141.00; 22 head, 879 lbs., 142.75; 5 head, 926 lbs., 130.00; 40 head, 954 to 986 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (127.07); 6 head, 1080 lbs., 105.00; 3 head, 1113 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 327 lbs., 137.00; 4 head, 330 lbs., 172.00, thin fleshed; 4 head, 630 lbs., 122.00, unweaned; 9 head, 678 to 687 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 659 lbs., 125.00, unweaned; 4 head, 730 lbs., 131.00.
