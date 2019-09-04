The Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 5,167 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 2, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trend could be reported as this sale was last reported over two weeks ago. Trade was active with very good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 35% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 55%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 303 to 345 lbs., 188.00 to 205.00 (196.99); 98 head, 360 to 382 lbs., 182.00 to 201.00 (196.33); 85 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 172.00 to 185.50 (178.16); 117 head, 419 lbs., 200.00 fancy; 147 head, 458 to 493 lbs., 169.00 to 181.00 (175.57); 138 head, 512 to 546 lbs., 157.50 to 174.00 (166.33); 74 head, 509 lbs., 177.50 thin fleshed; 362 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 146.00 to 168.25 (161.74); 38 head, 573 lbs., 172.50 thin fleshed; 232 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 151.00 to 165.00 (159.74); 184 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 151.00 to 166.50 (159.09); 164 head, 713 to 745 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (148.38); 203 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 142.00 to 152.50 (149.35); 470 head, 804 to 847 lbs., 132.75 to 142.85 (140.10); 120 head, 850 to 879 lbs., 139.10 to 140.00 (139.54); 143 head, 913 to 938 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (138.32); 52 head, 953 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 425 to 428 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.59); 19 head, 533 lbs., 150.00 to 152.50 (151.18); 23 head, 556 to 589 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (146.91); 29 head, 617 to 643 lbs., 144.00 to 150.50 (146.05); 128 head, 667 to 696 lbs., 138.00 to 151.50 (148.98); 23 head, 744 to 748 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.35). Large frame 1, 10 head, 630 lbs., 147.00; 17 head, 651 lbs., 142.00; 31 head, 820 lbs., 135.25; 9 head, 907 lbs., 128.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 338 to 341 lbs., 164.00 to 167.50 (165.31); 73 head, 354 to 385 lbs., 157.00 to 170.00 (168.31); 174 head, 403 to 439 lbs., 148.00 to 166.50 (160.50); 141 head, 451 to 493 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (147.56); 245 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 144.50 to 152.00 (149.42); 76 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (142.76); 219 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 138.00 to 151.75 (144.05); 248 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 136.00 to 144.50 (139.17); 115 head, 702 to 728 lbs., 128.75 to 141.75 (136.88); 35 head, 769 to 779 lbs., 126.00 to 126.75 (126.67); 42 head, 801 to 831 lbs., 123.50 to 127.75 (125.92); 18 head, 968 to 990 lbs., 115.00 to 120.00 (118.31). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 25 head, 356 to 395 lbs., 148.00 to 155.00 (151.53); 33 head, 460 to 489 lbs., 130.00 to 140.50 (135.94); 47 head, 530 to 549 lbs., 139.50 to 142.00 (140.81); 15 head, 601 to 619 lbs., 134.50 to 136.50 (135.55). Large frame 1, 8 head, 441 lbs., 146.00; 18 head, 549 lbs., 143.50; 11 head, 604 lbs., 136.00; 41 head, 733 lbs., 130.60.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 318 lbs., 205.00; 13 head, 417 lbs., 171.00; 21 head, 520 to 532 lbs., 145.00; 18 head, 631 to 649 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.51). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 423 lbs., 149.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.