Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,947 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 16, compared to 1,048 head on Dec. 9, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the 500- to 650-pound steers ended selling $4 to $8 higher and 650- to 750-pound steers finished selling $5 to $8 higher. The 300- to 600-pound heifers were selling $4 to $8 higher, while the 600- to 850-pound heifers were selling $3.50 to $10 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good for the heavy offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers and 30% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 40%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 297 1lbs., 186.00 unweaned; 10 head, 323 to 324 lbs., 176.00 to 185.00 (179.59) unweaned; 13 head, 393 to 397 lbs., 181.00 to 182.00 (181.62); 17 head, 368 to 395 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (178.07) unweaned; 14 head, 427 to 437 lbs., 160.00 to 174.00 (168.18); 17 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.45) unweaned; 63 head, 474 to 487 lbs., 161.00 to 177.50 (168.61); 36 head, 467 to 482 lbs., 155.00 to 169.50 (164.30) unweaned; 97 head, 500 to 534 lbs., 161.00 to 173.00 (166.39); 47 head, 509 to 545 lbs., 152.50 to 167.00 (157.14) unweaned; 134 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 150.75 to 164.50 (154.64); 31 head, 551 to 573 lbs., 149.50 to 158.00 (153.86) unweaned; 92 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (150.53); 35 head, 637 lbs., 163.25 fancy; 23 head, 620 to 627 lbs., 145.50 to 149.25 (148.16) unweaned; 173 head, 656 to 698 lbs., 141.50 to 154.25 (146.99); 6 head, 685 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 47 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (137.46); 31 head, 751 to 766 lbs., 144.00 to 151.00 (149.85); 45 head, 805 to 838 lbs., 131.00 to 139.50 (137.55); 54 head, 898 lbs., 148.50 fancy; 6 head, 900 to 940 lbs., 135.75 to 138.50 (137.10). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 396 lbs., 166.50; 3 head, 388 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 20 head, 416 to 421 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (144.22); 7 head, 493 to 496 lbs., 149.00 to 151.00 (149.85); 66 head, 506 to 549 lbs., 141.00 to 156.00 (149.82 12 head, 537 to 547 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.21) unweaned; 31 head, 571 to 574 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (139.38); 12 head, 589 lbs., 146.50 unweaned; 9 head, 618 to 623 lbs., 139.50 to 143.00 (141.17); 10 head, 695 lbs., 136.00; 16 head, 762 to 783 lbs., 127.00 to 136.00 (134.27).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 314 to 323 lbs., 167.00 to 168.00 (167.56) unweaned; 15 head, 375 to 389 lbs., 157.50 to 163.50 (161.55); 32 head, 402 to 445 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (147.87); 13 head, 410 to 428 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (149.79) unweaned; 79 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (142.80); 34 head, 450 to 472 lbs., 142.00 to 146.00 (145.16) unweaned; 50 head, 511 to 537 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.65); 32 head, 502 to 526 lbs., 130.50 to 142.00 (138.23) unweaned; 63 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (136.76); 14 head, 598 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 66 head, 608 to 618 lbs., 130.00 to 141.75 (136.38); 32 head, 629 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 8 head, 652 to 672 lbs., 123.50 to 128.50 (125.41); 5 head, 656 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 26 head, 758 to 766 lbs., 127.50 to 129.50 (128.34); 6 head, 829 lbs., 126.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 372 lbs., 134.00; 3 head, 398 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 5 head, 490 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 518 lbs., 129.50; 5 head, 590 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 678 lbs., 108.00; 3 head, 747 lbs., 118.00.
