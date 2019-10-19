Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,752 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 14, compared to 1,937 head on Sept. 30, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the Sept. 30 sale, the Oct. 14 supply included several load lots of yearling steers that were met with good demand and sold steady to $4 higher. The short weaned calves traded with a slight discount. The demand was moderate for moderate to heavy offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers, 32% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 61 head, 405 to 422 lbs., 186.00 to 189.00 (186.69); 8 head, 447 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 113 head, 464 to 498 lbs., 161.00 to 168.00 (165.19); 38 head, 502 to 529 lbs., 155.00 to 169.00 (159.61); 62 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (151.96) unweaned; 80 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 141.00 to 158.25 (150.74); 5 head, 563 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 87 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 141.00 to 157.00 (151.39); 101 head, 665 to 685 lbs., 142.50 to 155.25 (148.95); 58 head, 717 to 749 lbs., 143.50 to 153.25 (149.44); 336 head, 753 to 799 lbs., 146.00 to 157.25 (151.70); 76 head, 815 to 828 lbs., 143.50 to 149.50 (148.64); 303 head, 851 to 863 lbs., 146.85 to 153.75 (151.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 381 lbs., 178.00; 54 head, 409 to 449 lbs., 154.00 to 176.00 (164.50); 32 head, 470 to 489 lbs., 152.00 to 162.00 (153.52); 13 head, 497 lbs., 144.50 full; 8 head, 512 to 525 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (146.95); 6 head, 572 lbs., 151.00; 13 head, 604 to 636 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (144.62).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 320 lbs., 154.00; 114 head, 405 to 444 lbs., 144.00 to 156.00 (152.20); 71 head, 455 to 495 lbs., 132.00 to 149.00 (143.71); 40 head, 502 to 538 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (143.79); 43 head, 505 to 536 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.96) unweaned; 59 head, 551 to 593 lbs., 136.00 to 145.50 (137.38); 70 head, 609 to 634 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (143.35); 8 head, 619 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 80 head, 667 to 675 lbs., 143.75 to 147.25 (145.28); 23 head, 658 to 687 lbs., 133.50 to 135.00 (134.14) unweaned; 31 head, 725 to 736 lbs., 141.00 to 141.75 (141.51); 28 head, 752 to 783 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (135.69); 28 head, 826 to 839 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (132.28). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 310 lbs., 137.50; 18 head, 411 to 434 lbs., 133.00 to 149.00 (140.36); 4 head, 441 lbs., 130.00 full; 12 head, 554 to 556 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (128.84); 7 head, 611 lbs., 139.50; 14 head, 655 to 689 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.51); 4 head, 705 lbs., 128.00; 8 head, 787 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 317 lbs., 157.50; 5 head, 391 lbs., 157.50; 6 head, 460 lbs., 160.00.
