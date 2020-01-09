Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 4,723 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 6 compared to 1,947 head on Dec. 16, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent market coverage due to the holidays. A higher undertone prevailed with active trading and good buyer demand for the heavy offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 66% steers, 33% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 262 lbs., 192.50; 13 head, 322 to 339 lbs., 177.50 to 185.00 (180.48); 44 head, 350 to 399 lbs., 172.00 to 189.00 (181.49); 45 head, 407 to 447 lbs., 179.00 to 186.50 (183.83); 78 head, 457 to 494 lbs., 172.00 to 188.00 (178.74); 12 head, 474 lbs., 187.00 unweaned; 197 head, 506 to 546 lbs., 164.00 to 177.50 (170.42); 41 head, 506 to 544 lbs., 166.00 to 173.00 (170.43) unweaned; 279 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 162.00 to 176.50 (170.69); 12 head, 554 lbs., 179.00 fancy; 309 head, 610 to 647 lbs., 150.00 to 163.75 (158.58); 29 head, 614 to 617 lbs., 152.00 to 153.50 (152.93) unweaned; 255 head, 656 to 682 lbs., 148.50 to 162.75 (155.83); 16 head, 658 lbs., 147.25 unweaned; 330 head, 701 to 743 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (152.10); 7 head, 733 lbs., 143.00 fleshy; 314 head, 752 to 798 lbs., 145.00 to 149.50 (147.59); 6 head, 778 lbs., 141.50 fleshy; 512 head, 803 to 845 lbs., 140.00 to 151.85 (149.87). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 281 lbs., 164.00; 19 head, 422 to 446 lbs., 146.00 to 157.50 (150.78); 24 head, 456 to 490 lbs., 153.00 to 169.00 (162.84); 4 head, 486 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 4 head, 548 lbs., 160.00; 14 head, 517 to 540 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.28) unweaned; 47 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 142.00 to 158.50 (154.66); 17 head, 592 to 596 lbs., 151.75 to 152.00 (151.87) unweaned; 24 head, 647 to 649 lbs., 136.00 to 147.50 (141.10); 9 head, 644 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 90 head, 651 to 699 lbs., 142.00 to 149.50 (146.87); 25 head, 704 to 736 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (134.63); 12 head, 728 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 9 head, 828 to 842 lbs., 129.00 to 136.50 (132.51).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 16 head, 309 to 335 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (160.45); 35 head, 354 to 399 lbs., 153.00 to 163.00 (160.33); 9 head, 390 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 54 head, 401 to 440 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (158.26); 3 head, 423 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 124 head, 452 to 498 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (154.07); 21 head, 456 lbs., 164.00 replacement; 10 head, 461 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 153 head, 502 to 544 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (149.98); 14 head, 512 to 516 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.52) unweaned; 165 head, 553 to 584 lbs., 141.50 to 152.00 (147.55); 13 head, 579 to 585 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (136.60 unweaned 231 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 134.00 to 147.25 (141.38); 16 head, 620 to 635 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.49) unweaned; 123 head, 659 to 695 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (138.52); 5 head, 682 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 73 head, 703 to 733 lbs., 132.00 to 139.00 (137.80); 179 head, 763 to 770 lbs., 130.50 to 143.85 (140.40); 2 head, 845 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 249 lbs., 157.50; 4 head, 298 lbs., 160.00; 8 head, 310 to 319 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (149.56); 7 head, 388 to 398 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.84); 12 head, 436 to 445 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (147.31); 8 head, 478 to 496 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (127.96); 21 head, 513 to 545 lbs., 135.50 to 139.00 (136.78); 16 head, 579 to 584 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (129.58); 5 head, 614 lbs., 131.00; 26 head, 651 to 682 lbs., 126.50 to 128.00 (127.64); 14 head, 733 lbs., 135.50; 4 head, 730 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 3 head, 980 lbs., 132.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 472 lbs., 177.50; 5 head, 514 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 32 head, 613 lbs., 139.75.
