The Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,116 head of cattle selling on Aug. 5, compared to 1,410 head on July 15, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trend was available as the last reported sale was July 15. The trade was active with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 70% steers, 28% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 77%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 361 to 383 lbs., 159.00 to 176.00 (170.20); 28 head, 521 to 537 lbs., 156.00 to 161.00 (159.04); 57 head, 554 to 588 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (155.45); 43 head, 605 to 633 lbs., 146.00 to 160.00 (155.56); 106 head, 703 to 728 lbs., 159.00 to 152.75 (151.43); 141 head, 754 to 782 lbs., 146.25 to 152.00 (149.17); 67 head, 806 lbs., 147.25; 199 head, 851 to 867 lbs., 152.00 to 146.50 (144.88); 62 head, 913 lbs., 144.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 405 to 428 lbs., 161.00 to 168.00 (163.88); 10 head, 725 to 743 lbs., 137.00 to 143.50 (141.52); 3 head, 765 lbs., 139.00; 3 head, 833 lbs., 138.00. Large frame 1, 16 head, 656 to 679 lbs., 151.00 to 153.50 (152.58);
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 366 to 399 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.75); 11 head, 433 to 434 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (142.73); 17 head, 513 to 532 lbs., 133.00 to 144.00 (139.11); 42 head, 563 to 594 lbs., 140.00 to 146.75 (144.44); 28 head, 608 to 642 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (142.17); 25 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 131.00 to 143.00 (135.90); 117 head, 705 to 742 lbs., 135.00 to 140.35 (139.03). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 318 lbs., 147.00; 4 head, 420 to 423 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.99); 3 head, 495 lbs., 130.00; 22 head, 500 to 529 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.53); 5 head, 570 to 582 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (135.63); 8 head, 645 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 513 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 330 to 342 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (147.63); 1 head, 390 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 528 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 568 lbs., 119.00; 2 head, 625 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 655 to 678 lbs., 112.50 to 115.00 (114.60).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.