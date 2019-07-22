Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,410 head of cattle selling on July 15, compared to 1,350 head on June 24, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last sale reported on June 24, the steer calves weighing under 550 pounds were selling $5 lower, those 550 to 750 pounds were selling $4 to $8 higher and those 750 to 850 pounds were selling $10 higher. The heifer calves weighing 350 to 550 pounds were selling $5 to $8 higher and those 550 to 850 pounds were selling $10 to $12 higher. The trade was active with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 76% steers, 22% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 339 lbs., 171.00; 10 head, 353 to 370 lbs., 149.00 to 157.50 (154.54); 11 head, 419 to 424 lbs., 157.50 to 159.00 (158.04); 6 head, 486 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 5 head, 549 lbs., 168.00; 21 head, 551 to 553 lbs., 159.00 to 165.50 (163.03): 15 head, 574 lbs., 153.50 fleshy; 23 head, 555 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 150 head, 605 to 639 lbs., 148.50 to 155.75 (154.57); 12 head, 600 lbs., 139.50 unweaned; 30 head, 657 to 675 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (147.64); 122 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 139.00 to 150.50 (141.49): 150 head, 780 to 793 lbs., 145.50 to 147.60 (147.13); 218 head, 802 to 832 lbs., 140.00 to 148.50 (145.65); 122 head, 851 to 890 lbs., 141.10 to 142.60 (141.78); 9 head, 905 lbs., 135.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 596 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 6 head, 751 lbs., 137.00; 8 head, 817 lbs., 136.00; 68 head, 858 to 870 lbs., 135.50 to 137.60 (137.33). Large frame 1, 7 head, 574 lbs., 151.00. Large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 590 lbs., 143.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 386 to 392 lbs., 135.00 to 165.00 (156.52); 9 head, 420 to 428 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (146.42); 19 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.66); 82 head, 505 to 546 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (144.47); 24 head, 598 to 599 lbs., 143.00 to 154.00 (151.50); 23 head, 591 lbs., 141.85 unweaned; 50 head, 613 to 646 lbs., 139.00 to 145.25 (141.31); 12 head, 607 lbs., 153.00 thin fleshed; 21 head, 709 to 738 lbs., 139.00 to 141.00 (140.49); 15 head, 830 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 305 to 335 lbs., 140.00 to 147.50 (142.35); 4 head, 379 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 386 lbs., 135.00 guaranteed open. Large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 419 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 557 lbs., 139.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 588 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 625 lbs., 126.00; 2 head, 715 lbs., 118.00; 4 head, 826 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 465 lbs., 122.00; 2 head, 578 lbs., 121.00. Medium and large frame 2, 12 head, 625 lbs., 117.00.
