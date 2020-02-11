Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, received receipts of 2,993 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 10, compared to 2,788 head on Feb. 3, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the 450- to 550-pound steers were selling $2 to $7 lower and the 550- to 750-pound steers were selling $1 to $4 lower. The heifers weighing 400 to 500 pounds were selling $1 to $4 lower, while the 600- to 750-pound heifers were selling $2 to $6 higher. The demand was moderate to good for the heavy offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers, 43% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 321 lbs., 196.00; 14 head, 408 to 414 lbs., 172.00 to 188.50 (178.37); 88 head, 452 to 490 lbs., 169.00 to 184.00 (178.77); 40 head, 512 to 538 lbs., 177.00 to 184.00 (178.52); 148 head, 555 to 588 lbs., 165.50 to 182.00 (170.94); 85 head, 601 to 643 lbs., 152.50 to 168.75 (161.22); 341 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 152.25 to 166.00 (158.20); 132 head, 713 to 747 lbs., 135.50 to 149.75 (144.99); 194 head, 754 to 798 lbs., 135.50 to 146.60 (141.54); 106 head, 803 to 828 lbs., 132.50 to 136.85 (135.71); 126 head, 859 to 854 lbs., 136.25 to 138.00 (137.13); 19 head, 867 to 870 lbs., 126.00 to 126.50 (126.29) fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 319 lbs., 170.00; 16 head, 513 to 546 lbs., 162.00 to 166.00 (163.64); 30 head, 577 to 593 lbs,. 153.00 to 162.00 (155.51); 10 head, 638 to 645 lbs., 142.50 to 151.00 (147.62); 16 head, 603 lbs., 143.50 unweaned; 71 head, 657 to 691 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (145.79); 9 head, 784 to 795 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.33). Medium frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 589 to 594 lbs., 142.50 to 148.00 (144.80); 13 head, 528 lbs., 134.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 345 to 346 lbs., 153.00 to 155.00 (154.00); 41 head, 406 to 449 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (147.38); 60 head, 454 to 499 lbs., 147.00 to 157.00 (152.59); 14 head, 477 lbs., 163.25 fancy; 153 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 143.00 to 156.25 (151.27); 136 head, 564 to 598 lbs., 133.50 to 146.50 (142.71); 128 head, 610 to 641 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (141.52); 4 head, 603 lbs., 125.50 fleshy; 178 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 133.00 to 139.50 (138.24); 26 head, 667 lbs., 134.25 fleshy; 219 head, 709 to 730 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (131.87); 3 head, 733 lbs., 119.00 fleshy; 32 head, 773 to 797 lbs., 118.50 to 125.50 (123.68); 3 head, 767 lbs., 110.00 fleshy; 9 head, 810 lbs., 127.50; 11 head, 849 lbs., 121.50 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 391 lbs., 145.00; 26 head, 471 to 497 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.67); 30 head, 471 to 497 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (141.67); 5 head, 550 lbs., 123.50; 35 head, 636 to 648 lbs., 126.50 to 130.00 (128.79); 4 head, 669 lbs., 123.50; 3 head, 725 lbs., 121.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 422 lbs., 162.50 unweaned; 6 head, 585 lbs., 124.00; 9 head, 722 lbs., 107.00.
