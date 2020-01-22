Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,501 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 20, compared to 2,760 head on Jan. 13, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week’s sale, the steers and heifers were selling generally at steady prices. The demand was good and trading was active for the heavy offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 73% steers and 27% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 70%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 366 lbs., 196.00; 36 head, 410 to 445 lbs., 182.00 to 192.00 (188.19); 41 head, 458 to 482 lbs., 171.50 to 181.50 (174.02); 102 head, 509 to 542 lbs., 165.00 to 180.00 (171.88); 66 head, 550 to 578 lbs., 161.50 to 171.00 (165.24); 140 head, 601 to 649 lobs., 151.00 to 166.00 (161.09); 381 head, 659 to 696 lbs., 149.75 to 164.50 (157.85); 149 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 145.00 to 154.25 (151.73); 359 head, 750 to 793 lbs., 146.00 to 154.25 (150.58); 29 head, 759 to 795 lbs., 137.00 to 146.00 (138.80) fleshy; 83 head, 801 to 849 lbs., 134.50 to 145.50 (143.15). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 344 lbs., 178.00; 4 head, 495 lbs., 163.00; 20 head, 532 to 536 lbs., 148.00 to 163.00 (155.53); 76 head, 552 to 586 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.56); 29 head, 603 to 641 lbs., 149.00; 73 head, 661 to 699 lbs., 135.00 to 147.50 (146.33); 22 head, 708 to 742 lbs., 142.00 to 143.00 (142.64); 6 head, 784 lbs., 134.50; 4 head, 871 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 383 to 384 lbs., 155.00 to 166.00 (159.71); 32 head, 421 to 441 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (167.28); 35 head, 464 to 486 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (152.68); 80 head, 501 to 540 lbs., 152.00 to 166.50 (157.61); 70 head, 556 to 592 lbs., 140.00 to 154.50 (147.16); 138 head, 602 to 649 lbs., 136.00 to 145.00 (141.29); 53 head, 617 lbs., 141.85 fleshy; 93 head, 651 to 695 lbs., 132.00 to 141.00 (137.51); 5 head, 668 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 16 head, 713 to 722 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (134.62); 8 head, 784 lbs., 132.00; 7 head, 814 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 452 to 483 lbs., 147.00; 29 head, 504 to 546 lbs., 141.50 to 150.00 (145.68); 18 head, 554 to 572 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (137.99).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.