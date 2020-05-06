Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 4,265 head of feeder cattle selling on May 4, compared to 2,670 head on April 20, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last report two weeks ago, the steer calves were selling $2 higher to $4 lower with those 550 to 650 pounds with the most decline. The heifer calves weighing under 700 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower and those 700 to 900 pounds were selling $4 to $10 higher. The trade was active with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 57%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 182.50 to 202.50 (188.11); 8 head, 355 to 392 lbs., 171.00 to 185.00 (174.02); 4 head, 371 lbs., 177.00; 64 head, 402 to 444 lbs., 160.00 to 177.00 (167.05); 24 head, 418 to 444 lbs., 158.00 to 159.00 (158.24) unweaned; 125 head, 451 to 494 lbs., 157.00 to 171.00 (163.91); 166 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 154.50 to 166.00 (160.27); 22 head, 516 to 535 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (143.62) unweaned; 266 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 149.00 to 166.00 (157.19); 193 head, 602 to 636 lbs., 140.00 to 154.50 (148.47); 12 head, 625 lbs., 129.50 unweaned; 161 head, 652 to 689 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (146.24); 316 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 134.50 to 147.75 (143.16); 148 head, 755 to 789 lbs., 131.75 to 144.50 (138.70); 43 head, 810 to 829 lbs., 124.50 to 130.50 (129.22); 253 head, 855 to 893 lbs., 118.00 to 123.50 (119.42); 29 head, 903 to 923 lbs., 112.50 to 116.00 (114.86); 5 head, 986 lbs., 105.00; 6 head, 1035 to 1046 lbs., 95.00 to 100.50 (96.82). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 313 lbs., 170.00; 5 head, 372 to 395 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (167.93); 12 head, 435 to 439 lbs., 153.00 to 159.00 (155.67); 49 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 148.00 to 162.00 (154.77); 22 head, 523 to 537 lbs., 152.50; 6 head, 596 lbs., 142.00; 35 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (137.80); 55 head, 670 to 695 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (131.12); 48 head, 705 to 720 lbs., 126.00 to 133.00 (129.89); 9 head, 785 lbs., 126.50; 6 head, 837 lbs., 114.50; 71 head, 853 lbs., 116.75. Large frame 1, 25 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 141.00 to 148.50 (144.70); 15 head, 671 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 336 to 338 lbs., 150.00 to 169.00 (159.47); 23 head, 356 to 360 lbs., 162.00 to 165.00 (164.09); 64 head, 405 to 438 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.13); 11 head, 443 lbs., 154.75 fancy; 18 head, 417 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 160 head, 452 to 496 lbs., 134.50 to 148.00 (139.45); 9 head, 475 lbs., 154.25 thin fleshed; 11 head, 458 lbs., 134.00 unweaned; 191 head, 500 to 544 lbs., 128.00 to 141.25 (134.35); 12 head, 518 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 141 head, 553 to 599 lbs., 120.50 to 137.00 (129.21); 206 head, 603 to 649 lbs., 122.00 to 135.75 (128.72); 190 head, 652 to 687 lbs., 120.00 to 129.75 (126.15); 221 head, 701 to 747 lbs., 114.35 to 128.00 (119.41); 76 head, 756 to 798 lbs., 114.25 to 123.50 (119.16); 17 head, 808 to 835 lbs., 117.00 to 123.00 (118.72); 14 head, 937 lbs., 94.00; 5 head, 1004 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 303 to 347 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.97); 10 head, 357 to 393 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.64); 21 head, 408 to 449 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (136.00); 29 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 132.00 to 134.50 (132.96); 45 head, 501 to 542 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (125.12); 4 head, 599 lbs., 123.00; 7 head, 606 lbs., 121.00; 26 head, 653 to 676 lbs., 112.00 to 118.50 (113.93); 19 head, 715 to 721 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.63).
