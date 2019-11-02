Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 3,643 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 28, compared to 2,752 head on Oct. 14, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to two weeks ago the calves and yearlings were generally steady prices. The demand was moderate for moderate to heavy offerings. The supply included several load lots of yearlings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 77% steers, 23% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 71%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 30 head, 414 lbs., 184.00; 4 head, 444 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 98 head, 454 to 497 lbs., 156.00 to 168.50 (163.76); 91 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 145.00 to 155.50 (151.72); 158 head, 562 to 590 lbs., 144.50 to 157.00 (153.06); 84 head, 607 to 642 lbs., 142.75 to 154.50 (148.68); 162 head, 665 to 690 lbs., 140.00 to 153.75 (147.03); 111 head, 706 to 738 lbs., 144.00 to 153.75 (151.05); 235 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 145.00 to 152.75 (149.90); 635 head, 805 to 840 lbs., 147.35 to 154.25 (149.95); 155 head, 860 to 896 lbs., 142.00 to 148.60 (146.35); 115 head, 901 to 918 lbs., 143.25 to 147.75 (145.42). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 424 to 443 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.57); 28 head, 469 to 491 lbs., 142.75 to 148.00 (145.82);
89 head, 562 to 596 lbs., 133.00 to 145.50 (139.14); 19 head, 614 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 139.50 (138.13); 26 head, 672 to 698 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.72); 70 head, 734 to 744 lbs., 132.00 to 142.00 (141.37); 56 head, 752 to 787 lbs., 137.50 to 144.25 (138.94); 152 head, 824 to 847 lbs., 133.50 to 145.75 (140.66); 47 head, 876 lbs., 133.50; 51 head, 969 lbs., 128.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 297 lbs., 171.00; 29 head, 370 to 394 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (153.24); 34 head, 438 to 439 lbs., 146.00 to 147.00 (146.82); 84 head, 459 to 499 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (137.87); 105 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (135.42); 64 head, 584 to 596 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (137.22); 31 head, 609 to 619 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.47); 215 head, 656 to 689 lbs., 134.50 to 146.00 (142.22); 5 head, 729 lbs., 144.00; 19 head, 760 to 776 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.39). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 410 to 436 lbs., 140.00 to 142.75 (141.61); 11 head, 475 lbs., 135.00; 51 head, 553 to 581 lbs., 130.50 to 135.50 (132.91); 14 head, 614 to 616 lbs., 129.00 to 129.75 (129.32); 5 head, 690 lbs., 125.00; 26 head, 709 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 712 lbs., 123.00.
