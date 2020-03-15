Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 3,157 head of feeder cattle selling on March 9, compared to 2,217 head on March 2, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were selling $5 to $10 lower, while the 700- to 850-pound steers were selling $8 to $10 lower. The heifers weighing 400 to 650 pounds were selling $3 to $7 lower. The 650- to 700-pound heifers were steady, while the 700- to 800-pound heifers were selling $6 lower. The demand was light to moderate for the moderate to heavy offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 61% steers, 38% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 303 lbs., 197.00 unweaned; 15 head, 386 lbs., 183.00 unweaned; 32 head, 431 to 439 lbs., 173.50 to 189.00 (184.63); 17 head, 486 to 490 lbs., 171.50 to 174.00 (172.83); 70 head, 504 to 544 lbs., 157.00 to 168.50 (165.73); 88 head, 555 to 591 lbs., 153.00 to 167.75 (160.61); 152 head, 618 to 647 lbs., 145.50 to 157.75 (150.92); 239 head, 651 to 697 lbs., 143.50 to 149.00 (145.63); 143 head, 707 to 747 lbs., 134.00 to 142.75 (137.76); 392 head, 757 to 798 lbs., 125.00 to 136.50 (128.97); 261 head, 801 to 848 lbs., 119.85 to 129.75 (125.47); 67 head, 858 to 886 lbs., 114.25 to 123.75 (116.66); 25 head, 902 to 917 lbs., 118.00 to 119.75 (119.54); 9 head, 1041 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 449 lbs., 157.50; 24 head, 536 to 542 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (153.31); 8 head, 598 lbs., 144.50; 21 head, 615 lbs., 140.00; 13 head, 689 to 697 lbs., 132.50 to 134.00 (133.07); 12 head, 718 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 752 lbs., 122.50; 15 head, 802 to 826 lbs., 116.50 to 118.00 (116.99). Large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 620 lbs., 141.00; 4 head, 974 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 319 lbs., 192.50 unweaned; 9 head, 362 to 380 lbs., 165.00 to 177.00 (169.77); 26 head, 424 to 430 lbs., 156.25 to 156.50 (156.30); 11 head, 415 lbs., 180.00 fancy; 94 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 141.00 to 155.50 (147.41); 90 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (139.30); 114 head, 553 to 594 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (137.66); 174 head, 603 to 645 lbs., 125.50 to 136.50 (132.04); 153 head, 652 to 694 lbs., 123.00 to 131.60 (128.13); 70 head, 703 to 739 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (119.43); 179 head, 750 to 797 lbs., 113.00 to 120.75 (115.79); 7 head, 801 to 820 lbs., 103.50 to 108.50 (106.33). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 389 lbs., 155.00; 11 head, 485 to 491 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (133.65); 18 head, 546 lbs., 134.50; 22 head, 561 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 133.00 (127.65); 12 head, 613 to 642 lbs., 123.00 to 127.00 (125.05). Large frame 1, 5 head, 751 lbs., 112.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 582 lbs., 121.00; 4 head, 613 lbs., 118.00.
