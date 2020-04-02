Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,400 head of feeder cattle selling on March 30, compared to 3,157 head on March 9, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trend was available as there was no comparable recent report. The trade was active with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 34% was heifers and 2% was bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 366 lbs., 173.00; 11 head, 439 to 445 lbs., 162.50 to 173.50 (169.50); 7 head, 467 to 484 lbs., 172.00 to 177.00 (174.90); 31 head, 514 to 545 lbs., 160.25 to 165.00 (162.49); 59 head, 560 to 593 lbs., 158.00 to 163.50 (161.34); 105 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 147.75 to 157.00 (153.34); 49 head, 658 to 688 lbs., 151.50 to 152.35 (152.27). 174 head, 710 to 718 lbs., 139.75 to 144.50 (142.39); 190 head, 757 to 799 lbs., 129.00 to 140.00 (134.67); 80 head, 825 to 841 lbs., 128.75 to 131.75 (129.15); 64 head, 891 lbs., 123.85. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 353 to 370 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (150.15); 3 head, 428 lbs., 155.00; 9 head, 470 to 488 lbs., 152.50 to 162.00 (156.25); 6 head, 536 lbs., 153.00; 4 head, 599 lbs., 154.50; 5 head, 608 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 721 lbs., 127.00; 13 head, 760 to 788 lbs., 121.00 to 127.00 (125.37).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 338 to 345 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (158.52); 3 head, 360 to 378 lbs., 152.50 to 160.00 (154.92); 10 head, 430 to 445 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (153.22); 13 head, 451 to 470 lbs., 145.00 to 153.00 (150.97); 48 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 136.00 to 148.00 (140.95); 63 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 134.50 to 147.50 (140.28); 53 head, 620 to 628 lbs., 139.75 to 140.00 (139.83); 88 head, 660 to 698 lbs., 131.25 to 139.75 (133.54); 106 head, 700 to 740 lbs., 123.50 to 129.00 (125.66); 18 head, 757 to 767 lbs., 111.00 to 115.00 (112.95); 3 head, 942 lbs., 97.00; 5 head, 1055 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 532 lbs., 131.00; 14 head, 623 to 648 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (125.11); 4 head, 659 lbs., 117.00; 4 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 108.00 to 111.00 (109.54).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 437 lbs., 177.00; 7 head, 570 lbs., 152.00. Large frame 1, 7 head, 544 lbs., 133.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.