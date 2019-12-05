Russell, Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,823 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 2, compared to 4,380 head on Nov. 25, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the 350- to 400-pound steers were selling $2 to $5 lower and 450- to 500-pound steers were selling $2 to $5 higher. The 550- to 600-pound heifers finished $2 to $3 higher and 600- to 650-pound heifers ended $8 to $10 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good for moderate to heavy offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers, 36% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 42%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 29 head, 369 to 376 lbs., 169.00 to 178.00 (176.78); 17 head, 402 to 443 lbs., 168.00 to 176.50 (173.51); 13 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 86 head, 462 to 485 lbs., 168.00 to 182.00 (176.90); 83 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 151.50 to 167.00 (153.05) unweaned; 63 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 152.50 to 163.75 (162.33); 18 head, 543 lbs., 151.75 unweaned; 96 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (149.27); 72 head, 614 to 632 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (149.95); 22 head, 615 to 627lbs., 141.50 to 148.00 (147.13) unweaned; 7 head, 651 lbs., 147.75; 7 head, 663 lbs., 141.50 unweaned; 16 head, 703 lbs., 140.00; 130 head, 830 to 844 lbs., 149.10 to 150.75 (149.91); 62 head, 857 lbs., 147.60; 18 head, 919 lbs., 141.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 350 to 377 lbs., 152.00 to 165.00 (157.81); 3 head, 375 lbs., 160.00 source/aged; 3 head, 413 lbs., 151.00; 20 head, 460 to 498 lbs., 147.50 to 154.50 (151.19); 52 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 136.00 to 150.00 (146.25); 38 head, 545 to 549 lbs., 151.50 to 152.00 (151.76) unweaned; 10 head, 581 lbs., 141.50; 6 head, 581 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 19 head, 621 to 643 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (135.83); 64 head, 657 to 694 lbs., 135.00 to 141.50 (138.09); 5 head, 654 lbs., 131.50 unweaned; 17 head, 707 to 739 lbs., 127.00 to 139.25 (133.29); 33 head, 763 lbs., 135.50 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 304 lbs., 153.00; 37 head, 368 lbs., 160.50; 18 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 148.00 to 151.00 (150.54); 11 head, 410 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 82 head, 458 to 484 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (145.75); 4 head, 470 lbs., 141.00 unweaned; 45 head, 504 to 548 lbs., 132.50 to 140.00 (135.64); 69 head, 553 to 575 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (135.26); 53 head, 616 to 636 lbs., 133.00 to 146.50 (138.24); 14 head, 604 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 4 head, 664 lbs., 127.00; 27 head, 856 lbs., 124.60; 4 head, 1011 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 350 to 372 lbs., 149.50 to 153.50 (151.69) unweaned; 20 head, 403 to 443 lbs., 135.00 to 143.00 (139.87); 7 head, 455 lbs., 139.00; 33 head, 513 to 524 lbs., 126.00 to 134.00 (130.39); 13 head, 590 to 592 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.54); 10 head, 555 to 563 lbs., 122.00 to 125.50 (123.39) unweaned; 4 head, 635 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 662 lbs., 124.00; 96 head, 822 to 830 lbs., 117.00 to 118.75 (118.61); 7 head, 988 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls:Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 509 lbs., 129.00; 3 head, 582 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 863 lbs., 92.00; 4 head, 1119 lbs., 70.00.
