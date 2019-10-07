Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,937 head of cattle selling on Sept. 30, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trend was available but the trade was active with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 69% steers, 29% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 78%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 305 to 348 lbs., 166.00 to 184.00 (172.99); 13 head, 358 to 361 lbs., 167.50 to 175.00 (173.65); 12 head, 407 to 410 lbs., 182.50 to 189.00 (185.74); 67 head, 457 to 474 lbs., 169.50 to 182.00 (178.32); 37 head, 504 to 539 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (165.19); 7 head, 582 lbs., 157.25; 7 head, 641 lbs., 155.00; 152 head, 661 to 674 lbs., 153.50 to 155.75 (154.55); 81 head, 701 to 716 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (153.85); 65 head, 799 lbs., 154.75; 436 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 144.75 to 153.50 (148.58); 128 head, 862 to 883 lbs., 142.85 to 146.25 (144.53). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 528 lbs., 155.00; 13 head, 571 to 582 lbs., 140.00 to 145.50 (143.17); 7 head, 643 to 645 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (143.43); 35 head, 659 to 688 lbs., 140.00 to 144.25 (143.21); 28 head, 752 to 788 lbs., 132.00 to 142.50 (140.94); 15 head, 818 to 824 lbs., 138.00 to 140.50 (139.66). Large frame 1, 6 head, 834 lbs., 137.00; 9 head, 937 lbs., 129.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 305 to 345 lbs., 153.00 to 175.00 (161.30); 8 head, 350 to 376 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (149.00); 21 head, 407 to 425 lbs., 157.00 to 165.00 (160.34); 46 head, 458 to 497 lbs., 143.50 to 154.50 (148.29); 42 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 138.00 to 151.50 (142.13); 21 head, 578 to 587 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (138.00); 13 head, 627 to 640 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (138.09); 65 head, 652 to 683 lbs., 134.50 to 146.00 (139.07); 175 head, 709 to 731 lbs., 136.00 to 140.75 (139.37); 28 head, 800 to 848 lbs., 122.00 to 128.00 (126.00); 20 head, 862 to 885 lbs., 129.00 to 129.75 (129.48); 10 head, 913 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 760 to 773 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.23); 10 head, 870 to 888 lbs., 118.00, medium frame 1, 10 head, 432 lbs., 144.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 430 lbs., 155.00; 12 head, 451 lbs., 164.00; 2 head, 520 lbs., 147.00; 9 head, 557 lbs., 138.00; 3 head, 655 lbs., 129.00.
