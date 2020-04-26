Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,670 head of feeder cattle selling on April 20, compared to 1,400 head on March 30, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines,Iowa.
No trend was available as the last report was issued about three weeks ago. The trade was active with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 65% steers and 35% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 314 to 335 lbs., 181.00 to 190.00 (183.36); 4 head, 334 lbs., 187.50 unweaned; 25 head, 372 to 388 lbs., 161.00 to 181.00 (168.52); 22 head, 411 to 445 lbs., 162.00 to 170.00 (165.58); 8 head, 404 lbs., 184.00 fancy; 59 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 161.00 to 174.00 (167.80); 60 head, 519 to 549 lbs., 154.00 to 173.00 (162.84); 7 head, 500 lbs., 177.00 fancy; 167 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 146.00 to 169.75 (160.01); 94 head, 608 to 648 lbs., 147.50 to 157.00 (152.56); 206 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 142.75 to 153.00 (146.27); 228 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (132.77); 8 head, 700 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 481 head, 760 to 797 lbs., 123.25 to 132.60 (127.90); 60 head, 825 lbs., 124.10 79 head, 878 to 879 lbs., 115.25 to 115.75 (115.35); 3 head, 992 lbs., 104.85. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 270 lbs., 172.00; 6 head, 313 to 325 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (163.02); 25 head, 400 to 443 lbs., 142.00 to 160.00 (150.46); 23 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 152.00 to 161.00 (157.71);\ 36 head, 510 to 545 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (151.63); 26 head, 563 to 585 lbs., 131.00 to 149.00 (142.05); 18 head, 603 to 635 lbs., 122.00 to 143.00 (136.36); 9 head, 738 to 749 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (119.34); 3 head, 828 lbs., 104.00. Large frame 1, 15 head, 841 lbs., 114.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 328 lbs., 162.00; 17 head, 375 to 378 lbs., 137.50 to 142.00 (140.70); 3 head, 385 lbs., 157.50 unweaned; 31 head, 408 to 434 lbs., 137.00 to 150.00 (140.79); 4 head, 400 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 77 head, 456 to 499 lbs., 126.00 to 143.50 (137.70); 61 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 132.00 to 142.50 (134.93); 74 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (134.28); 114 head, 602 to 640 lbs., 128.00 to 133.75 (132.40); 11 head, 622 to 649 lbs., 121.50 to 123.50 (122.43) fleshy; 98 head, 651 to 687 lbs., 121.50 to 135.75 (128.31); 171 head, 708 to 740 lbs., 113.00 to 121.50 (117.11); 54 head, 768 lbs., 120.50; 24 head, 818 to 823 lbs., 104.00 to 108.75 (108.15); 12 head, 879 lbs., 117.50 replacement; 19 head, 926 lbs., 117.50 replacement; 12 head, 987 lbs., 104.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 310 to 349 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (135.75); 10 head, 403 to 431 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (134.67); 14 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 119.00 to 133.00 (124.74); 17 head, 500 to 545 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (121.20); 12 head, 566 to 593 lbs., 118.00 to 125.00 (121.89); 10 head, 601 to 646 lbs., 114.00 to 125.00 (119.70); 19 head, 653 to 694 lbs., 105.00 to 116.00 (110.87); 9 head, 788 to 792 lbs., 104.00 to 110.50 (108.33); 7 head, 869 lbs., 86.00. Large frame 1, 5 head, 517 lbs., 120.00.
