Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 3,635 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 27, compared to 2,501 head on Jan. 20, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous sale, the steer calves weighing 350 to 450 pounds were selling $10 lower, those 450 to 750 pounds were selling $1 to $3 lower and those 750 to 850 pounds were selling $5 to $8 lower. The heifer calves weighing 350 to 450 pounds were selling $10 lower and those weighing 450 to 750 pounds were selling $3 to $6 lower. The trade was active with good demand for the large number of nice feeders that was offered. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers, 44% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 58%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 341 lbs., 181.00; 18 head, 370 to 393 lbs., 160.00 to 178.00 (169.13); 3 head, 397 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 25 head, 412 to 443 lbs., 172.00 to 190.00 (178.15); 88 head, 450 to 495 lbs., 164.00 to 180.50 (173.01); 231 head, 501 to 541 lbs., 159.00 to 177.00 (170.46); 10 head, 542 lbs., 180.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 520 to 545 lbs., 144.00 to 159.50 (152.67) unweaned; 222 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 161.00 to 175.25 (167.41); 12 head, 591 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 334 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 148.00 to 165.50 (159.34); 6 head, 630 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 228 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 144.00 to 159.00 (153.37); 284 head, 701 to 740 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (148.60); 177 head, 755 to 798 lbs., 133.75 to 145.00 (140.83); 107 head, 817 to 845 lbs., 131.50 to 140.00 (138.29); 18 head, 855 to 894 lbs., 135.25 to 140.00 (137.84); 16 head, 929 lbs., 127.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 487 lbs., 143.00; 9 head, 622 lbs., 149.50; 39 head, 707 to 743 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (134.30).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 315 to 348 lbs., 147.00 to 160.00 (152.49); 44 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (150.67); 74 head, 414 to 448 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (144.24); 8 head, 418 lbs., 159.50 fancy; 134 head, 455 to 499 lbs., 144.50 to 156.00 (149.60); 207 head, 503 to 544 lbs., 140.00 to 153.50 (147.03); 210 head, 551 to 599 lbs., 136.00 to 154.00 (141.78); 15 head, 587 lbs., 157.50 fancy; 306 head, 600 to 645 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (138.75); 259 head, 653 to 688 lbs., 131.75 to 149.50 (138.55); 41 head, 715 to 735 lbs., 125.50 to 130.00 (128.02); 56 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 120.00 to 133.25 (128.72); 7 head, 797 lbs., 114.00 fleshy; 10 head, 807 lbs., 124.50; 5 head, 850 lbs., 125.00; 12 head, 921 lbs., 120.50; 14 head, 981 lbs., 118.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 200 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 393 lbs., 138.00; 10 head, 488 lbs., 122.00; 27 head, 643 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 303 to 316 lbs., 159.00 to 169.00 (165.10); 2 head, 415 lbs., 157.00; 15 head, 482 to 488 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (158.39); 12 head, 635 lbs., 140.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.