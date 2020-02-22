Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 5,030 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 17, copared to 2,993 head on Feb. 10, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous sale, the steer calves weighing 400 to 600 pounds were steady to $2 higher and those 600 to 850 pounds were mostly selling $4 to $6 higher. The heifer calves weighing 400 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $6 higher and those 600 to 800 pounds were mostly steady. The trade was active with very good demand for a large run of cattle. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 40% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 331 to 345 lbs., 175.00 to 184.00 (179.91); 8 head, 343 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 6 head, 375 to 390 lbs., 174.00 to 189.00 (181.60); 43 head, 403 to 442 lbs., 179.50 to 182.00 (180.15); 4 head, 416 lbs., 177.50 unweaned; 120 head, 453 to 498 lbs., 175.00 to 184.75 (180.13); 11 head, 484 lbs., 180.75 unweaned; 254 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 172.00 to 188.00 (179.55); 272 head, 556 to 596 lbs., 164.00 to 176.75 (172.63); 401 head, 601 to 649 lbs., 157.00 to 171.25 (166.09); 34 head, 605 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 433 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 152.75 to 164.75 (158.95); 408 head, 702 to 745 lbs., 152.50 to 156.75 (154.05); 249 head, 752 to 796 lbs., 139.75 to 152.00 (146.54); 208 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 133.00 to 142.50 (139.88); 14 head, 881 lbs., 134.50; 6 head, 908 lbs., 133.75; 16 head, 962 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 8 head, 401 lbs., 162.50; 31 head, 522 to 534 lbs., 156.00 to 164.00 (161.26); 34 head, 570 to 589 lbs., 146.00 to 157.00 (152.26); 39 head, 703 to 740 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.57); 34 head, 750 to 793 lbs., 131.00 to 136.50 (132.10). Large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 509 lbs., 150.00; 12 head, 635 lbs., 161.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 305 to 338 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (155.66); 3 head, 342 lbs., 147.50 unweaned; 14 head, 374 to 376 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (155.35); 59 head, 405 to 446 lbs., 153.00 to 165.00 (159.61); 8 head, 439 lbs., 170.00 fancy; 9 head, 436 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 57 head, 451 to 491 lbs., 151.00 to 168.50 (158.06); 169 head, 502 to 548 lbs., 147.00 to 160.50 (153.57); 28 head, 528 lbs., 166.00 fancy; 242 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 140.00 to 150.75 (146.90); 8 head, 592 lbs., 137.00 full; 376 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 127.00 to 146.75 (142.17); 464 head, 651 to 696 lbs., 128.25 to 140.85 (134.89); 197 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 127.75 to 136.75 (131.78); 129 head, 755 to 789 lbs., 125.50 to 132.75 (130.91). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 17 head, 356 to 387 lbs., 136.00 to 151.00 (145.58); 4 head, 433 lbs., 134.00; 16 head, 695 lbs., 126.50; 22 head, 700 to 706 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (120.46).
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 434 lbs., 180.00; 17 head, 505 to 534 lbs., 149.00 to 165.00 (156.63); 16 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 128.00 to 140.00 (133.78). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 325 lbs., 155.00; 1 head, 400 lbs., 141.00.
