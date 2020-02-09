Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,788 head of feeder cattle copared to 3,635 head on Jan. 27, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the steers weighing 350 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $10 higher, while 600- to 800-pound steers finished $1 to $5 higher. The heifers weighing 400 to 650 pounds were
steady to $6 higher. The heifers weighing over 650 pounds ended mixed. The demand was good for the heavy offerings. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 44% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 42%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 326 to 336 lbs., 182.50 to 190.00 (186.68); 34 head, 375 to 397 lbs., 172.00 to 185.00 (173.09); 44 head, 404 to 426 lbs., 175.00 to 188.50 (180.47); 64 head, 458 to 496 lbs., 180.00 to 190.00 (188.02); 150 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 171.00 to 188.00 (180.99); 20 head, 522 lbs., 190.00 fancy; 34 head, 524 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 91 head, 551 to 589 lbs., 168.00 to 179.00 (172.00); 244 head, 603 to 644 lbs., 158.00 to 171.00 (165.21); 132 head, 654 to 696 lbs., 150.50 to 161.75 (157.01); 129 head, 702 to 741 lbs., 143.00 to 155.75 (150.17); 120 head, 753 to 782 lbs., 134.00 to 147.00 (141.98); 44 head, 807 to 843 lbs., 126.00 to 139.50 (134.07); 13 head, 859 lbs., 112.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 36 head, 462 to 484 lbs., 165.00 to 173.50 (169.55); 41 head, 506 to 548 lbs., 152.00 to 168.75 (164.74); 31 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 146.00 to 159.50 (153.80); 12 head, 578 lbs., 147.00 fleshy; 5 head, 616 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 5 head, 685 lbs., 145.50; 9 head, 724 lbs., 126.00 fleshy.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 358 to 376 lbs., 150.00 to 162.50 (159.49); 23 head, 351 lbs., 172.00 replacement; 16 head, 389 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 38 head, 400 to 447 lbs., 145.00 to 160.00 (151.80); 32 head, 402 lbs., 170.50 replacement; 202 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 147.00 to 160.75 (153.60); 11 head, 490 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 160 head, 504 to 549 lbs., 139.00 to 152.25 (145.26); 166 head, 550 to 599 lbs., 137.00 to 151.50 (145.19); 5 head, 580 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 130 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 131.50 to 142.50 (139.07); 35 head, 654 to 679 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 ((130.07); 7 head, 696 lbs., 115.00 fleshy; 90 head, 703 to 725 lbs., 120.00 to 133.50 (128.44); 6 head, 755 lbs., 129.00; 5 head, 836 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 841 lbs., 109.50 fleshy; 6 head, 863 lbs., 118.00 fleshy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 321 to 334 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (137.58); 3 head, 322 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 6 head, 356 lbs., 144.00; 25 head, 475 to 499 lbs., 134.00 to 145.00 (138.22); 12 head, 482 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 7 head, 693 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 741 lbs., 119.00; 8 head, 776 lbs., 106.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 365 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 8 head, 448 lbs., 161.00; 15 head, 485 lbs., 161.00; 8 head, 456 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 6 head, 577 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 7 head, 709 lbs., 124.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.