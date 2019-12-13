Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,048 head of feeder cattle selling Dec. 9, compared to 1,823 head on Dec. 2, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the light steers were mostly selling $6 lower and light heifers were selling $6 to $10 lower. The demand was light to moderate for the moderate offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with about 58% steers, 41% were heifers and 2% bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 45%.
