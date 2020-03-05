Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,217 head of feeder cattle selling on March 2, compared to 5,030 head on Feb. 17, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the last market coverage on Feb. 17, the steers weighing 500 to 650 pounds were selling $1.50 to $7 lower while the 650- to 900-pound steers were selling $4 to $6 lower. The heifers weighing under 450 pounds ended $3 higher and the 550- to 600-pound heifers were generally steady. The rest of the heifers were selling $4 to $6 lower. The demand was moderate for the moderate offerings. The trading was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 65% steers, 33% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 390 to 397 lbs., 186.00 to 189.00 (187.14); 20 head, 413 to 435 lbs., 178.00 to 194.00 (186.32); 11 head, 459 to 474 lbs., 186.00 to 190.00 (188.52); 4 head, 475 lbs., 173.00 unweaned; 51 head, 511 to 523 lbs., 169.00 to 183.00 (177.99). 151 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 159.50 to 172.50 (165.92); 79 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 156.00 to 162.50 (159.02); 193 head, 652 to 698 lbs., 147.50 to 160.00 (154.89); 320 head, 701 to 745 lbs., 140.00 to 151.35 (147.97); 116 head, 756 to 799 lbs., 134.50 to 144.50 (141.97); 133 head, 801 to 833 lbs., 128.00 to 135.25 (134.31); 16 head, 863 lbs., 129.85; 12 head, 939 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 334 lbs., 172.50; 14 head, 495 lbs., 171.00; 18 head, 503 to 505 lbs., 167.00 to 170.50 (169.53); 18 head, 593 to 594 lbs., 149.00 to 153.00 (152.11); 20 head, 664 to 693 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (143.04); 35 head, 790 to 794 lbs., 124.50 to 135.00 (133.81).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 25 head, 413 to 431 lbs., 158.00 to 170.00 (162.60); 22 head, 477 to 499 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.87); 90 head, 506 to 534 lbs., 142.00 to 155.50 (149.02); 133 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 140.00 to 153.50 (147.40); 67 head, 600 to 644 lbs., 132.00 to 139.50 (136.31); 101 head, 652 to 696 lbs., 121.00 to 132.50 (129.03); 97 head, 704 to 736 lbs., 121.00 to 129.50 (127.29); 14 head, 781 to 795 lbs., 116.00 to 125.00 (123.69); 18 head, 811 lbs., 121.50; 6 head, 862 lbs., 111.00; 20 head, 945 lbs., 117.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 430 lbs., 150.50; 3 head, 482 lbs., 142.00; 8 head, 508 to 545 lbs., 139.00 to 140.25 (139.45); 7 head, 551 to 575 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.88); 11 head, 621 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.73); 6 head, 850 lbs., 100.50.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 417 lbs., 161.00; 4 head, 520 lbs., 161.00; 12 head, 569 to 584 lbs., 140.00 to 151.00 (144.65); 6 head, 608 lbs., 139.00; 4 head, 906 lbs., 109.00.
