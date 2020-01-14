Russell Livestock, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,760 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 13, compared to 4,723 head on Jan. 6, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
Compared to the previous week, the 400- to 500-pound steers were selling $1 to $2 higher, while the 750- to 800-pound steers ended $2 higher. The rest of the steers traded at generally steady prices. The 400- to 600-pound heifers were selling $2 to $8 higher, while the 600- to 800-pound heifers were steady to $5 lower. The trading was active with good demand for the heavy offerings. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 60% steers, 40% were heifers and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 24 head, 358 to 388 lbs., 173.00 to 182.50 (179.16) unweaned; 21 head, 413 to 432 lbs., 180.00 to 186.00 (184.61);
70 head, 453 to 488 lbs., 170.00 to 183.50 (180.66); 17 head, 459 lbs., 177.00 unweaned; 78 head, 511 to 548 lbs., 163.00 to 180.00 (171.23); 13 head, 522 lbs., 173.50 unweaned; 180 head, 554 to 595 lbs., 163.00 to 171.00 (167.65); 261 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 149.00 to 164.00 (160.08); 7 head, 618 lbs., 156.50 unweaned; 102 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 147.00 to 162.00 (156.99); 259 head, 707 to 748 lbs., 145.75 to 158.00 (150.97); 149 head, 753 to 790 lbs., 144.00 to 153.00 (150.00); 125 head, 828 to 837 lbs., 141.25 to 148.75 (146.78). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 356 lbs., 161.00; 17 head, 515 to 533 lbs., 143.00 to 156.00 (147.01); 19 head, 591 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 6 head, 608 lbs., 140.00; 20 head, 664 to 674 lbs., 135.50 to 136.00 (135.75); 47 head, 704 to 713 lbs., 141.75 to 142.00 (141.88); 32 head, 772 to 780 lbs., 129.00 to 139.25 (137.31); 7 head, 838 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 346 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 8 head, 377 lbs., 159.00; 18 head, 406 to 442 lbs., 152.00 to 165.50 (156.68); 53 head, 453 to 486 lbs., 159.50 to 170.00 (164.97); 75 head, 503 to 531 lbs., 149.00 to 162.50 (156.38); 148 head, 552 to 591 lbs., 141.00 to 153.00 (149.65); 208 head, 616 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (138.68); 118 head, 662 to 691 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (138.64); 51 head, 721 to 743 lbs., 126.50 to 136.25 (132.88); 15 head, 750 to 784 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (130.96); 53 head, 891 lbs., 126.50; 6 head, 1049 lbs., 117.00; 3 head, 1070 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 408 lbs., 167.00 unweaned; 53 head, 494 to 497 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (139.97) unweaned; 27 head, 529 to 542 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (144.62); 60 head, 561 to 596 lbs., 131.00 to 140.50 (134.45); 16 head, 586 lbs., 133.50 unweaned; 28 head, 643 to 648 lbs., 128.50 to 131.00 (129.39); 4 head, 669 lbs., 126.00; 6 head, 892 lbs., 120.00; 3 head, 955 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 660 lbs., 123.00.
