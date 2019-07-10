The Russell Livestock Market, Russell, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,350 head of cattle selling on June 24, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
No trend was reported as this sale has not been reported for some time. The trade was active with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 54% steers, 41% were heifers and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 50%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 339 lbs., 174.00; 23 head, 409 to 415 lbs., 160.00 to 170.00 (165.01); 15 head, 453 to 487 lbs., 152.00 to 164.00 (155.48); 12 head, 459 to 479 lbs., 172.00 to 174.00 (172.81) fancy; 59 head, 516 to 542 lbs., 168.00 to 174.00 (171.08); 40 head, 560 to 578 lbs., 140.00 to 156.50 (149.42); 103 head, 601 to 648 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (152.10); 44 head, 667 to 683 lbs., 136.00 to 143.00 (140.00); 45 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 134.50 to 141.00 (137.33); 23 head, 753 to 786 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (133.36); 146 head, 824 to 827 lbs., 133.00 to 136.85 (134.93) fancy; 17 head, 887 lbs., 117.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 327 lbs., 160.00; 10 head, 350 to 396 lbs., 157.00; 19 head, 446 lbs., 150.00; 21 head, 537 to 543 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (149.11); 6 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.95); 4 head, 691 lbs., 124.00. Large frame 1, 15 head, 521 to 536 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.34); 16 head, 628 lbs., 146.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 300 to 332 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.68); 19 head, 382 to 391 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (150.39); 18 head, 405 to 438 lbs., 130.00 to 144.00 (137.18); 46 head, 459 to 493 lbs., 137.00 to 149.00 (145.10); 120 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 134.50 to 149.00 (142.75); 45 head, 553 to 578 lbs., 131.00 to 144.00 (136.88); 81 head, 600 to 643 lbs., 126.00 to 136.75 (131.88); 54 head, 654 to 698 lbs., 121.00 to 130.25 (128.11); 14 head, 700 to 738 lbs., 122.00 to 128.50 (123.36); 12 head, 757 lbs., 116.50; 13 head, 803 to 805 lbs., 111.00 to 114.00 (112.31). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 308 to 335 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (137.40); 1 head, 375 lbs., 138.00; 11 head, 405 to 420 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.73); 14 head, 488 to 496 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (134.93). Large frame 1, 13 head, 584 lbs., 129.50; 3 head, 672 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 11 head, 442 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 6 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 150.00 (141.96); 27 head, 501 lbs., 145.75 unweaned; 3 head, 597 lbs., 138.00; 16 head, 638 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 1 head, 675 lbs., 136.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.