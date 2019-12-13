Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, rpeorted estimated receipts of 5,700 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 12, compared to 4,856 head of cattle selling on Dec. 5 and 2,853 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly selling $2 to $3 lower using limited comparable weights. The feeder heifers, in limited offerings, experienced a higher undertone. It was too early to determine a calf trend and a higher undertone was noted. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to mostly attractive, with a few reputation consignments offered. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 89%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 457 to 463 lbs., 181.50 to 186.75 (184.11); 110 head, 530 to 549 lbs., 161.50 to 166.00 (163.17); 22 head, 564 lbs., 157.50; 142 head, 623 to 642 lbs., 147.00 to 156.00 (152.62); 128 head, 659 to 694 lbs., 146.00 to 154.00 (150.79); 143 head, 651 to 655 lbs., 160.00 to 160.50 (160.25) fancy; 17 head, 673 lbs., 138.75 fleshy; 104 head, 706 to 714 lbs., 143.00 to 152.50 (149.83); 77 head, 742 lbs., 156.00 fancy; 4 head, 721 lbs., 138.00 fleshy; 311 head, 753 to 794 lbs., 141.00 to 150.50 (144.98); 77 head, 757 lbs., 157.00 fancy; 84 head, 807 to 820 lbs., 141.00 to 141.50 (141.15); 201 head, 852 to 896 lbs., 136.00 to 150.10 (144.28); 103 head, 921 to 925 lbs., 141.25 to 142.25 (141.76); 154 head, 952 to 979 lbs., 146.00 to 147.50 (146.57); 7 head, 1040 lbs., 129.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 21 head, 672 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 15 head, 476 lbs., 146.00; 105 head, 530 to 542 lbs., 138.50 to 151.75 (146.00); 59 head, 561 to 594 lbs., 139.50 to 146.00 (144.55); 618 head, 608 to 646 lbs., 135.00 to 140.50 (138.84); 12 head, 682 lbs., 135.00; 71 head, 652 lbs., 150.00 replacement; 285 head, 707 to 740 lbs., 133.50 to 142.00 (137.29); 83 head, 758 to 779 lbs., 134.00 (134.00); 26 head, 833 lbs., 134.00; 60 head, 858 lbs., 138.75; 20 head, 986 lbs., 131.10. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 539 lbs., 127.00; 15 head, 666 lbs., 125.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.