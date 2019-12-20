Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 2,750 head of cattle selling on Dec. 19 in preliminary results, compared to 6,048 head on Dec. 12 and 2,952 head a year ago, according ot the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers weighing 750 to 900 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $2 to $4 lower using limited comparable weights. The weaned calves were not enough of comparable weights for an accurate market trend; however, a lower undertone was noted. The overall demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 67% steers, 30% were heifers and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 397 lbs., 199.00; 5 head, 421 lbs., 199.00; 9 head, 441 lbs., 176.00 fleshy; 30 head, 455 to 486 lbs., 181.50 to 190.00 (183.32); 4 head, 491 lbs., 160.00 fleshy; 31 head, 512 to 546 lbs., 167.00 to 176.00 (169.61); 13 head, 526 lbs., 184.00 fancy; 85 head, 563 to 597 lbs., 147.50 to 159.00 (152.50); 80 head, 603 to 647 lbs., 146.00 to 156.50 (150.97); 152 head, 655 to 689 lbs., 147.00 to 155.00 (150.81); 25 head, 655 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.80) fleshy; 72 head, 703 to 742 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (144.66); 176 head, 757 to 792 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (149.78); 213 head, 804 to 846 lbs., 143.00 to 149.00 (146.22); 59 head, 828 lbs., 156.85 thin fleshed; 169 head, 865 to 880 lbs., 147.25 to 153.50 (149.68); 18 head, 941 lbs., 137.75; 8 head, 965 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 1280 lbs., 108.75; 11 head, 1403 lbs., 97.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 387 lbs., 170.00; 10 head, 367 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 8 head, 437 lbs., 153.00; 22 head, 468 to 469 lbs., 147.00 to 153.00 (148.91); 14 head, 520 to 546 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (148.63); 16 head, 541 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 108 head, 551 to 597 lbs., 134.00 to 139.50 (136.45); 9 head, 622 lbs., 133.00; 15 head, 630 lbs., 129.00 fleshy; 9 head, 663 lbs., 136.00; 13 head, 660 to 680 lbs., 126.00 to 130.00 (128.18) fleshy; 55 head, 723 to 747 lbs., 131.25 to 137.50 (135.86); 122 head, 754 to 786 lbs., 130.50 to 140.00 (134.18); 53 head, 813 lbs., 135.35; 16 head, 858 lbs., 133.00; 7 head, 926 lbs., 134.00; 19 head, 978 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 337 lbs., 159.00; 8 head, 501 lbs., 130.00; 7 head, 652 lbs., 130.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 365 lbs., 164.00 unweaned; 6 head, 402 lbs., 175.00; 6 head, 463 lbs., 169.00; 11 head, 500 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 22 head, 629 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 732 lbs., 121.00.
