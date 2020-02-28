Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,643 head of cattle selling on Feb. 27, compared to 2,866 head on Feb. 20 and 4,711 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriulture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, there were limited receipts offered. The feeder steers were mostly selling $2 to $4 lower. The feeder heifers were selling $7 to $10 lower using limited comparable weights. There were not enough calves in comparable weights for an accurate market trend with a lower undertone noted. Overall, the demand was moderate to good and the quality was mostly average. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 lower. There was not enough bulls for a market test. The supply included 93% feeder cattle with 71% steers and 29% were heifers; and 7% was slaughter cattle with 79% cows and 21% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 466 to 481 lbs., 177.00 to 179.00 (178.51); 31 head, 505 to 527 lbs., 174.00 to 177.00 (174.34); 15 head, 576 lbs., 163.00; 166 head, 606 to 646 lbs., 146.00 to 162.50 (157.82); 25 head, 620 lbs., 167.50 thin fleshed; 118 head, 671 to 699 lbs., 138.50 to 153.50 (150.98); 52 head, 659 lbs., 158.00 thin fleshed; 183 head, 706 to 739 lbs., 136.25 to 146.10 (143.36); 74 head, 754 to 790 lbs., 134.75 to 140.00 (136.87); 69 head, 818 to 828 lbs., 131.00 to 139.75 (135.97); 20 head, 814 lbs., 124.50 fleshy; 28 head, 852 lbs., 139.00; 109 head, 921 to 946 lbs., 118.85 to 134.75 (128.66); 46 head, 957 to 966 lbs., 118.50 to 124.50 (123.08).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 489 lbs., 152.00; 15 head, 505 to 545 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (146.39); 79 head, 553 to 598 lbs., 132.00 to 141.50 (139.88); 62 head, 621 to 639 lbs., 128.25 to 131.50 (129.32); 90 head, 654 to 663 lbs., 129.50 to 135.25 (134.54); 23 head, 672 to 690 lbs., 120.50 to 121.50 (121.19) fleshy; 31 head, 716 to 739 lbs., 119.00 to 121.50 (120.77); 73 head, 755 to 759 lbs., 117.75 to 121.00 (118.95); 3 head, 860 lbs., 117.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 35 head, 1010 to 1490 lbs., 57.00 to 63.00 (59.87) average dressing; 7 head, 1320 to 1535 lbs., 60.50 to 65.60 (63.39) high; 9 head, 1007 to 1207 lbs., 50.00 to 57.00 (54.93) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 48.00 average. Bulls 1 to 2, 10 head, 1480 to 1985 lbs., 80.50 to 89.50 (85.28) average; 4 head, 1555 to 1970 lbs., 91.50 to 95.00 (93.69) high.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.