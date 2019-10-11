Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 2,500 head of feeder cattle selling on Oct. 10, compared to 1,678 head on Oct. 3 and 881 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were limited in comparable weights for an accurate market trend. The reputation consignments of thin-fleshed steers weighing 800 to 950 pounds offered had a high demand noted. The feeder heifers were mostly selling $1 to $2 higher using limited comparable weights. The calves were not enough of comparable weights for a market trend; however, a higher undertone was noted. The best demand was for long-weaned calves with a vaccination program. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to mostly attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 363 lbs., 173.00 unweaned; 4 head, 427 lbs., 176.00; 9 head, 425 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 9 head, 572 lbs., 156.00; 40 head, 629 to 641 lbs., 146.00 to 155.00 (148.95); 8 head, 650 to 653 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (148.00); 11 head, 654 lbs., 141.00 fleshy; 8 head, 710 lbs., 147.00; 37 head, 761 to 773 lbs., 139.00 to 142.75 (141.53); 8 head, 823 lbs., 139.50; 143 head, 818 to 836 lbs., 150.00 to 150.35 (150.17) thin fleshed; 86 head, 864 to 891 lbs., 138.75 to 139.85 (139.51); 71 head, 896 lbs., 150.00 thin fleshed; 69 head, 900 to 930 lbs., 138.50 to 140.50 (139.87); 375 head, 902 to 924 lbs., 143.75 to 150.60 (146.52) thin fleshed; 114 head, 962 to 972 lbs., 142.85 to 143.35 (143.10) thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 25 head, 501 to 536 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.90); 22 head, 565 to 586 lbs., 145.00 to 146.50 (145.97); 11 head, 658 lbs., 135.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 350 to 371 lbs., 174.00 to 179.00 (175.21) unweaned; 9 head, 430 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 28 head, 509 to 536 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (143.67); 25 head, 611 to 648 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.92); 9 head, 644 lbs., 125.00 fleshy; 70 head, 655 to 684 lbs., 138.00 to 141.85 (139.94); 7 head, 655 lbs., 134.50 fleshy; 295 head, 700 to 735 lbs., 138.00 to 143.50 (140.57); 86 head, 751 to 793 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.55); 263 head, 806 to 849 lbs., 133.50 to 136.00 (134.86); 66 head, 822 lbs., 140.50 thin fleshed; 45 head, 856 to 863 lbs., 128.50 to 133.00 (129.22); 6 head, 934 lbs., 125.25; 13 head, 957 lbs., 118.75; 10 head, 1037 lbs., 107.00; 10 hedad, 1053 lbs., 112.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 492 lbs., 135.50; 20 head, 593 lbs., 133.50; 5 head, 658 lbs., 129.00.
