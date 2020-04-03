Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 6,800 head of cattle selling in preliminary receipts on April 2, compared to 5,541 head trading March 26 and 4,517 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, the feeder steers and calves were too early to determine a trend. The heifers weighing 600 to 700 pounds were selling $8 to $10 lower and those 700 to 900 pounds were trading $13 to $16 lower. A few consignments of reputation replacement heifers were on offer. The demand was moderate to good and the quality was average to some attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 100% heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 63 head, 419 lbs., 152.50; 171 head, 495 to 496 lbs., 153.50 to 154.00 (153.75); 173 head, 523 to 541 lbs., 133.00 to 146.00 (142.17); 211 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 126.00 to 135.60 (133.51); 35 head, 587 lbs., 123.50, fleshy; 113 head, 605 to 645 lbs., 122.00 to 136.00 (125.8); 245 head, 650 to 685 lbs., 114.00 to 124.50 (120.12); 73 head, 666 to 698 lbs., 103.50 to 108.50 (105.50), fleshy; 493 head, 701 to 746 lbs., 100.50 to 109.50 (104.06); 11 head, 741 lbs., 122.50, replacement; 467 head, 756 to 796 lbs., 96.00 to 104.00 (100.37); 33 head, 793 lbs., 125.00, replacement; 403 head, 807 to 840 lbs., 98.00 to 112.50 (101.73); 9 head, 809 lbs., 93.50, fleshy; 54 head, 855 to 891 lbs., 87.50 to 96.00 (92.25); 44 head, 850 to 870 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.75), replacement; 61 head, 912 to 927 lbs., 115.00 to 119.00 (116.59), replacement. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 403 lbs., 125.00; 21 head, 458 to 492 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.27); 25 head, 572 lbs., 112.50.
