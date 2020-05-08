Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,600 head selling a week ago, compared to 3,226 head trading on April 30 and 2,574 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
This was a mid-session report. Compared to a week ago, the yearling steers were selling $4 to $5 higher and 750- to 800-pound steers were trading $12 to $14 higher. The yearling heifers were selling $10 to $12 higher. There were not enough steer and heifer calves of comparable weights for an accurate market trend. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 72% steers and 28% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 99%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 607 lbs., 143.00; 52 head, 713 to 724 lbs., 134.00 to 142.00 (141.09); 36 head, 705 lbs., 149.10 (149.10), thin fleshed; 203 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.29); 312 head, 806 to 848 lbs., 123.00 to 130.75 (127.74); 310 head, 858 to 899 lbs., 117.25 to 120.50 (118.42); 401 head, 910 to 948 lbs., 112.25 to 117.25 (115.09); 282 head, 950 to 999 lbs., 112.50 to 116.60 (114.16); 202 head, 1003 to 1013 lbs., 112.00 to 114.50 (113.18). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 728 lbs., 129.50; 64 head, 827 lbs., 114.00; 50 head, 891 lbs., 112.60.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 579 lbs., 133.75; 34 head, 613 to 641 lbs., 125.50 to 128.50 (125.85); 100 head, 662 to 691 lbs., 124.00 to 127.75 (125.05); 76 head, 703 to 736 lbs., 120.50 to 123.50 (122.43); 312 head, 769 to 794 lbs., 115.50 to 122.50 (120.05); 118 head, 802 to 835 lbs., 105.00 to 120.50 (118.87); 35 head, 877 lbs., 111.00; 77 head, 908 to 938 lbs., 105.00 to 107.00 (106.63).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.