Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 5,600 head selling on April 23, compared to 4,147 head trading on April 16 and 4,792 a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
This was a mid-session report. Compare to a week ago, there were not enough steer calves of comparable weights for an accurate market trend though a lower undertone was noted. The yearling steers were selling $2 to $4 lower. There were not enough heifer calves of comparable weights for an accurate market trend though a lower undertone was noted. The yearling heifers were trading $2 to $4 lower. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 22% steers and 78% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 97%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 73 head, 673 to 696 lbs., 125.50 to 129.50 (127.93); 16 head, 722 lbs., 118.50 to 119.00 (118.69); 105 head, 761 to 791 lbs., 112.50 to 116.00 (115.05); 158 head, 804 to 846 lbs., 109.25 to 114.25 (112.54); 69 head, 856 to 882 lbs., 112.60 to 113.25 (113.00); 90 head, 902 to 903 lbs., 103.50 to 107.35 (105.90); 190 head, 950 to 979 lbs., 104.50 to 105.35 (104.83).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 509 to 519 lbs., 130.50 to 131.00 (130.64); 54 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 125.00 to 134.50 (129.65); 36 head, 631 to 641 lbs., 130.00 to 138.25 (134.88); 147 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 110.50 to 121.50 (115.26); 493 head, 704 to 747 lbs., 104.25 to 113.00 (110.23); 554 head, 751 to 796 lbs., 100.50 to 111.00 (107.00); 115 head, 782 to 783 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.01), fancy; 764 head, 810 to 847 lbs., 103.00 to 112.50 (105.69); 189 head, 851 to 894 lbs., 95.50 to 104.60 (100.74); 13 head, 975 lbs., 85.00; 11 head, 1101 lbs., 76.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 647 lbs., 121.00; 13 head, 695 lbs., 108.75.
