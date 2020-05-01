Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,000 head selling on April 30, compared to 6,311 head trading on April 23 and 3,256 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
This was a mid-session report. Compared to a week ago, feeder steers weighing 500 to 700 pounds were trading $1 to $2 higher; 700 to 850 pounds were selling $4 to $8 higher and those above 850 pounds were trading $1 to $5 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 800 to 900 pounds were selling steady to $2 lower and those under 800 pounds were trading $1 to $2 higher. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 63% steers and 37% was heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 538 lbs., 151.00; 17 head, 596 lbs., 140.00; 26 head, 608 to 647 lbs., 130.00 to 139.50 (137.76); 125 head, 657 to 699 lbs., 131.00 to 140.50 (137.33); 88 head, 715 to 740 lbs., 123.00 to 134.25 (133.70); 199 head, 768 to 797 lbs., 115.00 to 130.25 (118.60); 314 head, 806 to 838 lbs., 114.50 to 126.00 (122.03); 160 head, 868 to 886 lbs., 111.00 to 114.75 (113.85); 307 head, 906 to 932 lbs., 106.00 to 113.25 (110.75); 119 head, 950 to 953 lbs., 110.10 to 110.25 (110.17); 94 head, 1015 to 1040 lbs., 99.75 to 106.00 (103.70); 70 head, 1052 to 1076 lbs., 100.75 to 103.10 (102.15).
Feeder heifers: Medium and Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 470 lbs., 134.00; 32 head, 501 to 542 lbs., 127.00 to 136.50 (131.53); 28 head, 571 lbs., 135.50; 126 head, 602 to 637 lbs., 122.00 to 135.50 (129.17); 22 head, 668 to 680 lbs., 120.00; 128 head, 707 to 745 lbs., 110.25 to 112.00 (111.42); 63 head, 715 lbs., 123.00, fancy; 114 head, 758 to 782 lbs., 105.00 to 115.00 (108.80); 203 head, 800 to 846 lbs., 101.50 to 107.50 (105.06); 82 head, 874 to 898 lbs., 94.75 to 97.75 (96.96); 58 head, 937 to 948 lbs., 92.60 to 95.00 (93.05). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 568 lbs., 116.00; 13 head, 794 lbs., 102.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.