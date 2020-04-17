Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,300 head selling on April 16, compared to 3,052 head trading on April 9, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
This was a mid-session report. Compared to a week ago, there were not enough steer calves of comparable weights for an accurate market trend. Yearling steers were selling $2 to $3 higher. There also was not enough heifer calves of comparable weights for an accurate market trend. Yearling heifers were trading $1 to $3 higher. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (54% steers, 46% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 96%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 11 head, 531 lbs., 161.00; 21 head, 553 to 579 lbs., 149.00 to 156.50 (153.01); 74 head, 652 to 684 lbs., 137.00 to 147.00 (140.05); 135 head, 709 to 739 lbs., 126.50 to 135.50 (132.84); 74 head, 751 to 791 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (125.50); 295 head, 805 to 836 lbs., 115.00 to 128.10 (122.37); 187 head, 856 to 899 lbs., 110.00 to 119.85 (113.94); 63 head, 900 to 949 lbs., 108.25 to 111.10 (110.45); 283 head, 954 to 970 lbs., 105.50 to 109.50 (107.50); 97 head, 1011 to 1048 lbs., 104.60 to 106.50 (105.62); 225 head, 1054 to 1068 lbs., 100.60 to 104.85 (102.95).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 544 lbs., 139.50; 36 head, 570 to 589 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (132.79); 74 head, 615 to 638 lbs., 125.50 to 132.75 (130.66); 93 head, 654 to 677 lbs., 120.75 to 124.25 (122.43); 174 head, 700 to 743 lbs., 112.00 to 119.50 (115.18); 12 head, 708 lbs., 108.00, fleshy; 264 head, 754 to 790 lbs., 108.50 to 115.60 (111.57); 195 head, 806 to 849 lbs., 101.50 to 110.75 (107.49); 282 head, 853 to 869 lbs., 104.00 to 106.75 (105.26); 45 head, 903 to 917 lbs., 98.00 to 101.50 (101.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 681 lbs., 114.50; 17 head, 791 lbs., 99.00.
