Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported sales of 7,500 head of feeder cattle selling Aug. 1, compared to 3,633 head a week ago and 2,493 a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
This was a special feeder sale. Feeder steers weighing 800 to 900 pounds were trading $2 to $4 higher with instances selling $7 to $9 higher. Steers weighing 900 to 1000 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher. Feeder heifers were trading $2 to $4 higher. The majority of the offerings were green cattle coming off grass. Overall the demand was very good, the quality was mostly attractive and there was a large crowd on hand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 99 head, 627 lbs., 172.00; 13 head, 697 lbs., 157.75; 17 head, 740 lbs., 158.00; 116 head, 759 to 777 lbs., 150.50 to 158.25 (154.20); 517 head, 800 to 849 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (146.34); 1217 head, 856 to 899 lbs., 137.25 to 152.35 (148.04); 830 head, 903 to 949 lbs., 129.50 to 149.50 (139.44); 891 head, 950 to 995 lbs., 128.85 to 145.50 (133.67); 178 head, 1000 to 1018 lbs., 125.00 to 132.00 (127.59); 82 head, 1058 lbs., 124.75.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 per hundredweight/actual weight, 80 head, 626 lbs., 148.25; 21 head, 651 lbs., 135.00; 62 head, 720 to 735 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (136.91); 190 head, 729 to 745 lbs., 142.50 to 143.00 (142.83); 349 head, 753 to 796 lbs., 131.00 to 138.00 (133.86); 126 head, 768 to 798 lbs., 137.85 to 142.10 (139.26); 207 head, 772 to 783 lbs., 140.50 to 143.60 (143.16) thin fleshed; 327 head, 830 to 849 lbs., 125.50 to 134.50 (130.40); 104 head, 805 to 823 lbs., 135.75 to 137.00 (136.37); 268 head, 855 to 892 lbs., 130.50 to 133.25 (132.50); 39 head, 902 lbs., 127.00; 64 head, 955 to 970 lbs., 121.50 to 124.50 (124.18); 57 head, 1001 lbs., 123.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.