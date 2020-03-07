Winter Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 3,000 head selling a week ago, 1,643 head trading Feb. 27 and 4,167 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, there were limited receipts. Feeder steers 600 to 800 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher, in 800 to 1000 pounds a lower undertone was noted on limited comparable weights. Feeder heifers were selling mostly $3 to $4 higher. It was too early to determine calf trend. Overall, demand was good to very good, quality was mostly average. Supply included: 100% feeder cattle (79% steers, 21% heifers). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 501 to 523 lbs., 174.00 to 183.00 (177.66); 62 head, 631 to 642 lbs., 150.50 to 159.50 (155.81); 63 head, 683 to 690 lbs., 150.50 to 156.00 (152.52); 30 head, 698 lbs., 145.00, fleshy; 134 head, 700 to 747 lbs., 146.50 to 154.00 (151.58); 67 head, 743 lbs., 135.00, fleshy; 179 head, 762 to 792lbs., 126.00 to 145.50 (139.10); 447 head, 802 to 849 lbs., 122.00 to 135.00 (127.18); 446 head, 852 to 896 lbs., 120.50 to 135.75 (124.55); 72 head, 910 to 940 lbs., 117.25 to 119.00 (118.64); 123 head, 912 to 918 lbs., 127.50 to 128.60 (128.06), thin fleshed; 277 head, 951 to 997 lbs., 114.10 to 121.85 (118.95); 117 head, 1005 to 1026 lbs., 117.00 to 117.10 (117.05). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 579 lbs., 148.50; 6 head, 655 lbs., 142.50; 9 head, 798 lbs., 124.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 460 lbs., 162.00; 49 head, 501 to 543 lbs., 151.00 to 156.50 (154.00); 54 head, 565 to 598 lbs., 140.25 to 151.00 (144.36); 63 head, 620 to 643 lbs., 134.50 to 144.50 (139.89); 76 head, 655 to 693 lbs., 129.00 to 140.50 (135.89); 54 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 123.00 to 132.50 (128.42); 126 head, 753 to 781 lbs., 120.00 to 125.75 (123.19); 39 head, 805 to 835 lbs., 117.00 to 121.50 (118.55); 61 head, 851 to 866 lbs., 117.75 to 120.00 (119.33); 14 head, 965 lbs., 111.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.