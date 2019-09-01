Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 3,500 head of cattle selling on Aug. 29, compared to 2,618 head on Aug. 22 and 3,262 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
When compared to a week ago, the feeder steers weighing 750 to 900 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 750 to 850 pounds were unevenly steady. The calves were too early to determine a trend. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 96%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 273 lbs., 212.00; 5 head, 434 lbs., 183.00; 5 head, 450 lbs., 168.00; 34 head, 570 lbs., 152.50; 47 head, 577 lbs., 145.50 fleshy; 56 head, 615 lbs., 152.00; 201 head, 677 to 691 lbs., 149.75 to 151.50 (150.17); 20 head, 670 to 695 lbs., 136.00 to 143.50 (140.20) fleshy; 129 head, 752 to 772 lbs., 136.50 to 144.00 (141.36); 273 head, 807 to 828 lbs., 138.50 to 144.50 (141.76); 58 head, 838 lbs., 130.00 fleshy; 545 head, 859 to 898 lbs., 132.00 to 138.00 (134.54); 217 head, 907 to 946 lbs., 131.50 to 133.85 (132.60); 330 head, 959 to 991 lbs., 129.85 to 139.00 (133.20). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 13 head, 481 lbs., 149.50; 6 head, 577 lbs., 141.00; 7 head, 681 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 602 lbs., 144.00; 91 head, 702 to 747 lbs., 133.50 to 136.00 (135.72); 286 head, 757 to 786 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (133.17); 136 head, 806 to 837 lbs., 128.00 to 133.75 (132.11); 41 head, 827 lbs., 133.00 spayed. 229 head, 850 to 862 lbs., 130.75 to 132.50 (131.60); 69 head, 860 to 870 lbs., 124.10 to 124.50 (124.19) fleshy; 25 head, 1015 to 1037 lbs., 109.50 to 113.50 (110.64). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 12 head, 645 to 646 lbs., 131.00; 10 head, 678 lbs., 130.00; 31 head, 795 lbs., 125.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.