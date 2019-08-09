Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported an estimated 3,700 head of cattle were selling based on a mid-session report on Aug. 8, compared to 7,489 head the previous week and 2,217 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the prevoius week’s feeder special, the feeder steers were too early to determine a market trend and a lower undertone was noted. The feeder heifers weighing 700 to 850 pounds were steady to $3 higher. The majority of consignments were green cattle off grass. The overall demand was good to very good the quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 40% steers and 60% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 96%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 563 to 577 lbs., 151.00 to 154.00 (152.48); 24 head, 624 to 634 lbs., 148.50 to 152.00 (149.94); 36 head, 667 lbs., 149.25; 60 head, 755 to 781 lbs., 139.50 to 147.00 (142.58); 151 head, 822 to 832 lbs., 137.75 to 139.00 (138.20); 106 head, 893 to 899 lbs., 142.75 to 143.75 (143.26); 482 head, 900 to 949 lbs., 128.75 to 137.50 (135.10); 111 head, 950 to 997 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.55); 99 head, 1019 to 1040 lbs., 126.00 to 127.75 (126.65).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 473 lbs., 146.00; 71 head, 562 to 598 lbs., 142.00 to 149.00 (147.60); 14 head, 617 to 626 lbs., 147.50 to 149.00 (148.03); 59 head, 552 to 697 lbs., 127.75 to 137.00 (131.90); 73 head, 706 to 734 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.53); 68 head, 742 lbs., 141.00 spayed; 334 head, 768 to 791 lbs., 136.50 to 138.75 (137.36); 384 head, 804 to 838 lbs., 126.25 to 135.25 (129.06); 65 head, 819 lbs., 133.50 spayed; 375 head, 856 to 897 lbs., 127.50 to 133.50 (130.36); 43 head, 910 to 925 lbs., 127.00 to 128.00 (127.42); 28 head, 966 to 998 lbs., 119.25 to 122.00 (119.92); 76 head, 1004 to 1035 lbs., 119.10 to 120.50 (119.26). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 632 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 769 lbs., 122.00.
