Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported 861 head of cattle selling on July 11, compared to 1,869 head on June 27 and 2,462 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Pratt, Kansas.
Compared to two weeks ago, due to the short sale, there were not enough feeder heifers of comparable weights for an accurate market trend. The feeder steers weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds were selling $7 to $10 higher using limited comparable weights. There were not enough calves for a market trend. Overall, the demand was good and the quality was average. The slaughter cows and bulls sold were mostly steady to firm. The supply included 88% feeder cattle with 78% steers and 22% were heifers; and 12% was slaughter cattle with 78% cows and 22% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 93%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 460 lbs., 181.00; 17 head, 512 to 540 lbs., 163.00 to 164.50 (164.16); 7 head, 573 lbs., 151.00; 5 head, 612 lbs., 163.50 thin fleshed; 7 head, 665 lbs., 148.00; 20 head, 721 to 723 lbs., 139.50 to 145.50 (144.60); 123 head, 800 to 836 lbs., 136.00 to 146.25 (145.77); 101 head, 860 to 890 lbs., 141.00 to 143.00 (141.87); 47 head, 903 to 940 lbs., 126.00 to 131.00 (126.82); 155 head, 973 to 999 lbs., 131.10 to 134.50 (132.93); 52 head, 1046 lbs., 128.25.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 510 lbs., 144.50; 5 head, 612 lbs., 134.50; 55 head, 652 to 661 lbs., 135.00 to 136.50 (136.39); 22 head, 715 lbs., 136.00; 58 head, 835 lbs., 131.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 532 lbs., 122.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, 30 head, 1017 to 1305 lbs., 57.00 to 64.00 (61.39) average dressing; 7 head, 1255 to 1590 lbs., 65.00 to 68.00 (66.55) high; 2 head, 1015 to 1050 lbs., 51.00 to 53.50 (52.23) low. Cows, Lean, 85 to 90%, 11 head, 963 to 1081 lbs., 45.00 to 51.50 (46.92) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 8 head, 1610 to 2075 lbs., 78.50 to 84.50 (80.73) average; 2 head, 1780 to 1800 lbs., 85.50 to 88.00 (86.74) high; 4 head, 1085 to 1570 lbs., 65.00 to 76.00 (72.51) low.
