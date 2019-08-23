Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported 2,618 head of cattle selling on Aug. 22, compared to 834 head the previous week and 2,395 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the fFeeder steers 800 to 950 pounds sold 7.00 to 10.00 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 700 to 750 pounds were selling $7 to $9 higher. No recent price comparison was available on other weights of feeders and calves. The demand was good to very good on the offering with several load lots of yearlings available. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 higher. The slaughter bulls were steady. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers; 6% was slaughter cattle with 86% cows and 14% were bulls; and 2% was replacement cattle with 64% bred cows, 34% were cow-calf pairs and 2% were heifer pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 92%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 547 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 33 head, 596 lbs., 157.00; 8 head, 572 lbs., 143.50 unweaned; 9 head, 633 lbs., 154.00; 12 head, 640 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 33 head, 667 lbs., 151.00; 20 head, 731 lbs., 134.50 unweaned; 99 head, 756 to 797 lbs., 141.50 to 149.00 (144.89); 60 head, 825 lbs., 140.50; 301 head, 850 to 891 lbs., 136.25 to 143.75 (139.95); 200 head, 913 to 943 lbs., 133.75 to 142.85 (137.38); 234 head, 952 to 970 lbs., 131.50 to 137.25 (134.87); 52 head, 961 lbs., 142.75 fancy; 57 head, 1022 lbs., 130.85. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 410 lbs., 167.00; 7 head, 490 lbs., 166.00; 3 head, 541 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 566 lbs., 146.00; 13 head, 650 to 668 lbs., 143.00; 20 head, 752 to 795 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.59); 42 head, 973 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 407 lbs., 155.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 14 head, 457 to 480 lbs., 157.00 to 158.50 (158.28); 40 head, 548 lbs., 151.75; 9 head, 532 lbs., 137.50 unweaned; 6 head, 597 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 557 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 65 head, 615 to 627 lbs., 137.75 to 146.25 (144.64); 8 head, 623 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 12 head, 683 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 10 head, 715 lbs., 138.25; 147 head, 758 to 795 lbs., 135.00 to 136.75 (136.13); 62 head, 781 lbs., 129.75 fleshy; 135 head, 803 to 814 lbs., 129.85 to 132.10 (130.98); 178 head, 880 to 899 lbs., 131.75 to 134.10 (132.98); 114 head, 855 to 863 lbs., 122.60 to 122.75 (122.68) fleshy; 95 head, 918 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 692 lbs., 133.00; 13 head, 711 lbs., 128.50; 8 head, 753 to 770 lbs., 122.00 to 129.50 (126.65); 7 head, 836 lbs., 122.50; 3 head, 926 lbs., 122.50. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 732 lbs., 117.00. Medium frame 1, 3 head, 801 lbs., 120.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Premium White, 65 to 75%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 14 head, 1518 to 1535 lbs., 72.00 to 74.00 (72.99) average dressing. Breaker, 75 to 80%, 28 head, 1404 to 1695 lbs., 61.00 to 67.50 (65.94) average. Boner, 80 to 85%, 39 head, 1000 to 1445 lbs., 56.00 to 65.00 (62.53) average; 4 head, 1230 to 1690 lbs., 65.00 to 70.00 (67.30) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 32 head, 970 to 1425 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (55.38) average; 4 head, 1331 to 1640 lbs., 60.00 to 61.00 (60.71) high; 6 head, 815 to 1100 lbs., 40.50 to 49.00 (45.70) low. Bulls 1 to 2, 9 head, 1435 to 2115 lbs., 80.00 to 89.50 (85.54) average; 5 head, 1725 to 1985 lbs., 91.00 to 94.00 (92.97) high; 6 head, 1235 to 1945 lbs., 73.50 to 78.00 (75.80) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, over 5 years old, 1st trimester, 16 head, 1260 to 1346 lbs., 750.00 to 860.00 (814.13); over 5 years old, 9 head, 2nd trimester, 1318 lbs., 850.00; over 8 years old, 1st trimester, 7 head, 1327 lbs., 810.00.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 5 head, 1150 to 1200 lbs., 1300.00 to 1425.00 (1350.00); over 5 years old open, 1 head, 1350 lbs., 1250.00; over 8 years old, open, 11 head, 1175 lbs., 1300.00. Heifer pairs, medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pounds calf, per family/estimated weight, 2 to 4 years old, open, 1 head, 1050 lbs., 1500.00.
