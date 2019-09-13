Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 2,246 head of cattle selling on Sept. 12, compared to 1,147 head on Sept. 5 and 3,024 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previou week, the feeder steers weighing 800 to 950 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher. The feeder heifers were in a limited offering and a lower undertone was noted. The calves were not enough in comparable weights for a market test. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The slaughter cows were steady to $1 lower. There was not enough bulls for a market test. The supply included 92% feeder cattle with 82% steers and 18% were heifers; and 8% was slaughter cattle with 93% cows and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 98%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 606 to 621 lbs., 146.50 to 149.50 (148.82); 27 head, 679 to 697 lbs., 143.00 to 143.50 (143.26); 77 head, 700 to 726 lbs., 143.50 to 147.00 (145.92); 11 head, 724 lbs., 137.50 fleshy; 73 head, 704 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 73 head, 774 to 792 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (137.67); 304 head, 802 to 845 lbs., 134.25 to 143.00 (141.50); 267 head, 856 to 899 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (137.11); 35 head, 894 lbs., 127.25 fleshy; 236 head, 900 to 912 lbs., 128.00 to 137.25 (135.41); 291 head, 953 to 972 lbs., 124.25 to 128.85 (126.38); 165 head, 1026 to 1029 lbs., 121.75 to 122.35 (122.03). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 498 lbs., 147.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 372 lbs., 164.00; 34 head, 614 to 628 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (133.33); 32 head, 692 lbs., 133.50; 46 head, 706 to 749 lbs., 128.00 to 131.50 (130.62); 73 head, 721 to 732 lbs., 138.25 to 139.00 (138.38) thin fleshed; 22 head, 798 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (122.36); 88 head, 813 to 844 lbs., 124.10 to 126.25 (124.72); 18 head, 855 lbs., 117.50; 20 head, 959 lbs., 111.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 546 lbs., 134.50.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 33 head, 1075 to 1765 lbs., 55.00 to 62.50 (58.77) average dressing; 5 head, 1335 to 1548 lbs., 65.00 to 66.50 (66.23) high; 24 head, 1018 to 1235 lbs., 50.00 to 54.00 (52.41) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 40 head, 886 to 1350 lbs., 46.00 to 50.50 (48.89) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1530 to 1715 lbs., 72.00 to 76.00 (74.56) average; 1 head, 2090 lbs., 84.00 high; 3 head, 1265 to 1600 lbs., 58.00 to 63.00 (59.77) low.
