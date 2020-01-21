Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 4,000 head of cattle selling in preliminary results on Jan. 16, compared to 5,125 head on Jan. 9 and 2,086 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers were mostly steady to $1 lower. The feeder heifers were steady to $2 higher using limited comparable weights. It was too early to determine calves. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 408 lbs., 208.00; 10 head, 453 to 481 lbs., 180.50 to 181.00 (180.71); 23 head, 517 lbs., 170.00; 26 head, 571 to 579 lbs., 155.50 to 159.00 (157.91); 146 head, 610 to 636 lbs., 150.00 to 156.50 (154.55); 43 head, 675 to 691 lbs., 145.75 to 146.00 (145.84); 169 head, 710 to 747 lbs., 138.00 to 147.00 (143.06); 258 head, 701 to 724 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (158.43) thin fleshed; 298 head, 754 to 794 lbs., 140.50 to 152.25 (144.19); 664 head, 801 to 837 lbs., 135.50 to 152.75 (143.97); 186 head, 857 to 881 lbs., 139.00 to 145.10 (141.20); 146 head, 902 to 909 lbs. 138.00 to 139.00 (138.41); 15 head, 966 lbs., 133.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 549 lbs., 149.00; 12 head, 677 lbs., 137.50; 8 head, 716 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 750 lbs., 133.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 316 lbs., 174.00; 5 head, 374 lbs., 167.00; 21 head, 434 to 445 lbs., 158.00 to 161.00 (160.42); 29 head, 500 lbs., 152.75; 19 head, 515 lbs., 157.00 thin fleshed; 171 head, 578 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 144.00 (142.69); 35 head, 643 to 646 lbs., 137.25 to 141.00 (139.71); 126 head, 671 to 684 lbs., 136.25 to 138.75 (137.94); 71 head, 700 to 733 lbs., 132.75 to 137.00 (134.71); 122 head, 762 to 769 lbs., 137.85 to 138.00 (137.93); 167 head, 807 to 828 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.59); 116 head, 852 to 856 lbs., 136.00 to 136.10 (136.05); 38 head, 1020 lbs., 132.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 7 head, 547 lbs., 135.50; 7 head, 785 lbs., 128.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.