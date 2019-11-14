Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 2,300 head of cattle selling in a preliminary report filed on Nov. 14, compared to 3,013 head on Nov. 7 and 3,214 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were not enough in comparable weights for an accurate market trend although a lower undertone was noted. Using limited comparable weights, unweaned steer calves were steady to $3 higher. The unweaned heifer calves were unevenly steady. Overall, the demand wasa good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 73% steers, 26% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighihng over 600 pounds was 84%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 411 lbs., 183.00; 8 head, 445 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 50 head, 495 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 45 head, 554 to 584 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (143.16) unweaned; 14 head, 619 to 625 lbs., 132.00 to 133.00 (132.50) unweaned; 16 head, 682 lbs., 142.00; 30 head, 727 to 730 lbs., 132.00 to 137.00 (133.50) fleshy; 155 head, 752 to 789 lbs., 138.00 to 147.50 (143.08); 66 head, 802 lbs., 156.50 thin fleshed; 420 head, 854 to 898 lbs., 138.00 to 148.75 (143.17); 60 head, 892 lbs., 159.25 thin fleshed; 20 head, 941 lbs., 141.00; 158 head, 902 to 920 lbs., 153.85 to 154.50 (154.12) thin fleshed; 158 head, 986 to 998 lbs., 131.75 to 143.25 (137.23); 56 head, 1013 to 1016 lbs., 133.25 to 141.00 (140.31). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 580 lbs., 131.00; 6 head, 728 lbs., 132.00; 14 head, 834 lbs., 124.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 12 head, 373 lbs., 156.00; 3 head, 418 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 31 head, 494 lbs., 148.00; 35 head, 471 to 494 lbs., 138.50 to 144.00 (143.02) unweaned; 29 head, 521 to 536 lbs., 137.00 to 141.00 (137.54) unweaned; 8 head, 566 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 15 head, 609 lbs., 135.50; 15 head, 602 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 8 head, 656 to 687 lbs., 134.00 to 136.00 (135.02); 41 head, 706 to 733 lbs., 135.25 to 139.00 (136.56); 9 head, 707 lbs., 127.00 fleshy; 62 head, 765 to 799 lbs., 131.00 to 139.25 (136.13); 110 head, 807 to 823 lbs., 130.10 to 140.35 (136.84); 26 head, 882 to 890 lbs., 122.00 to 129.50 (124.90); 24 head, 902 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 981 lbs., 121.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 11 head, 408 to 415 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.92) unweaned; 7 head, 476 lbs., 134.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 423 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 11 head, 563 lbs., 135.00 unweaned.
