Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas reported an estimated 3,500 head of feeder cattle selling on Sept. 26, compared to 2,636 head on Sept. 19 and 2,677 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers were selling $2 to $3 higher. The feeder heifers weighing 700 to 800 pounds were unevenly steady and those 800 to 850 pounds were selling $5 to $6 higher. Using limited comparable weights, the steer calves weighing 550 to 600 pounds were selling $2 to $5 higher and the heifer calves experienced a lower undertone. The best demand was for long weaned calves with a vaccination program. The demand was good to very good and the quality was average to mostly attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 75%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 275 lbs., 199.00; 22 head, 332 lbs., 194.00; 23 head, 363 lbs., 189.00; 15 head, 353 lbs., 171.00 unweaned; 39 head, 418 lbs., 186.00; 89 head, 452 to 477 lbs., 180.50 to 183.00 (181.51); 9 head, 462 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 97 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 152.00 to 167.50 (160.63); 21 head, 534 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 42 head, 573 to 584 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (158.69); 49 head, 632 to 642 lbs., 149.50 to 158.50 (157.23); 16 head, 600 lbs., 139.00 fleshy; 9 head, 688 lbs., 136.00 fleshy; 152 head, 711 to 746 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (145.48); 233 head, 770 to 793 lbs., 142.00 to 146.75 (144.81); 10 head, 767 lbs., 136.50 fleshy; 168 head, 804 to 841 lbs., 136.25 to 145.00 (142.29); 380 head, 867 to 898 lbs., 137.00 to 143.35 (141.70); 38 head, 898 lbs., 125.75 fleshy; 109 head, 974 to 998 lbs., 131.10 to 132.00 (131.54); 55 head, 1002 lbs., 131.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 242 lbs., 184.00; 14 head, 665 lbs., 139.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 275 lbs., 181.00; 47 head, 326 to 335 lbs., 168.00 to 176.00 (170.95); 13 head, 379 lbs., 167.00; 7 head, 373 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 50 head, 406 to 430 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.19); 25 head, 450 lbs., 150.00; 34 head, 508 to 543 lbs., 138.00 to 139.50 (138.46); 13 head, 501 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 88 head, 551 to 598 lbs., 135.00 to 146.50 (139.31); 6 head, 565 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 266 head, 607 to 645 lbs., 136.50 to 145.00 (141.82); 12 head, 614 lbs., 123.00 fleshy; 12 head, 663 lbs., 142.50; 110 head, 703 to 731 lbs., 137.75 to 140.00 (138.38); 319 head, 751 to 798 lbs., 132.00 to 136.35 (135.15); 177 head, 815 to 844 lbs., 128.25 to 134.35 (131.46); 8 head, 853 lbs., 124.00; 21 head, 1051 lbs., 114.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 496 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 508 lbs., 126.00; 10 head, 579 lbs., 128.00; 14 head, 659 lbs., 130.25.
