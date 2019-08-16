Pratt Livestock in Pratt, Kansas, reported 834 head of cattle selling on Aug. 15, compared to 4,126 head selling a week ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Ag Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to a week ago, it was short sale. Feeder steers weighing 700 to 850 pounds were selling $2 to $4 lower. There were not enough feeder heifers and calves of comparable weights for a market test, however, a lower undertone was noted. Overall, the demand was moderate and the quality was average. On a limited test, slaughter cows were trading $1 to $2 lower. Bulls were selling mostly steady. Supply included 88% feeder cattle (78% steers and 22% were heifers); and 12% was slaughter cattle (86% cows and 14% were bulls). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 100%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 19 head, 616 to 622 lbs., 137.00 to 144.75 (142.32); 156 head, 702 to 748 lbs., 133.00 to 138.50 (136.94); 121 head, 837 to 848 lbs.,133.00 to 134.50 (133.76); 99 head, 850 to 897 lbs.,127.25 to 128.50 (127.96); 96 head, 901 to 904 lbs., 130.10 to 131.75 (130.81).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 621 lbs., (126.00) fleshy; 58 head, 688 lbs., (132.25); 65 head, 734 lbs., (129.35); 7 head, 837 lbs., (121.00).
Slaughter cows: Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1525 lbs., (68.50) average; Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 47 head, 1049 to 1285 lbs., 55.00 to 64.00 (59.66) average; 18 head, 1160 to 1480 lbs., 65.00 to 69.00 (66.52) high; 6 head, 991 to 1191 lbs., 52.00 to 52.50 (52.23) low; Lean, 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 1140 lbs., (48.50) average.
Slaughter bulls: Frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 4 head, 1680 to 1905 lbs., 78.50 to 88.50 (83.26) average; 7 head, 1845 to 2090 lbs., 89.00 to 95.50 (92.52) high; 1 head, 1655 lbs., (74.00) low.
