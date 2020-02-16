Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 3,050 head of cattle selling in a preliminary report filed on Feb. 13, compared to 1,926 head on Feb. 6 and 4,283 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 700 to 800 pounds were selling steady to $3 higher, those 800 to 950 pounds were selling $2 to $3 lower. The feeder heifers weighing 750 to 900 pounds were mostly steady to $2 lower. The weaned steer and heifer calves experienced a higher undertone and there were not enough comparable weights for an accurate market trend. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to attractive. The supply included 98% feeder cattle with 61% steers and 39% were heifers; and 2% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. Th feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 90%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 211.00 to 213.00 (212.05); 3 head, 445 lbs., 203.00; 22 head, 469 to 485 lbs., 184.75 to 191.00 (186.97); 57 head, 558 to 596 lbs., 166.00 to 176.00 (174.78); 50 head, 555 lbs., 187.00 thin fleshed; 98 head, 613 to 628 lbs., 165.00 to 166.00 (165.84); 90 head, 662 to 687 lbs., 152.00 to 154.00 (153.64); 194 head, 709 to 748 lbs., 136.00 to 153.00 (143.05); 310 head, 752 to 795 lbs., 134.60 to 148.00 (144.11); 263 head, 811 to 840 lbs., 133.85 to 143.00 (136.63); 226 head, 851 to 896 lbs., 128.00 to 144.10 (135.65); 117 head, 908 to 936 lbs., 126.00 to 128.25 (127.82); 50 head, 961 lbs., 126.35. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 30 head, 625 lbs., 145.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 374 lbs., 170.00; 10 head, 406 lbs., 166.00; 19 head, 469 to 495 lbs., 147.50 to 163.50 (153.53); 15 head, 542 to 544 lbs., 151.00 to 157.50 (154.04); 44 head, 564 to 589 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (145.73); 111 head, 602 to 619 lbs., 136.50 to 142.50 (140.75); 126 head, 650 to 692 lbs. 125.25 to 137.50 (129.79); 106 head, 706 to 739 lbs., 128.00 to 131.50 (130.67); 184 head, 751 to 797 lbs., 125.50 to 131.00 (129.73); 166 head, 808 to 841 lbs., 120.85 to 124.75 (122.88); 119 head, 851 to 891 lbs., 118.75 to 121.35 (120.44); 48 head, 5573 lbs., 154.75; 10 head, 5653 lbs., 144.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Boner, 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 21 head, 1211 to 1490 lbs., 58.00 to 62.25 (61.27) average dressing; 28 head, 1245 to 1415 lbs., 65.25 to 67.00 (66.06) high; 1 head, 1015 lbs., 51.50 low.
