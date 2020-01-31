Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported receipts of 1,123 head of feeder cattle selling on Jan. 30, compared to 1,530 head on Jan. 23 and 1,962 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, due to heavy amounts of snowfall in the trade area, limited receipts were available. The feeder steers and heifers were lower with an undertone noted. There were not enough calves for a market test. Overall, the demand was moderate and the quality was average. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 higher using a limited test. There were not enough bulls for a market test. The supply included 73% feeder cattle with 58% steers and 42% were heifers; 21% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls; 6% was replacement cattle with 79% bred cows, and 21% were bred heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 91%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 377 lbs., 196.00; 5 head, 477 lbs., 186.00; 5 head, 512 lbs., 171.00; 9 head, 576 lbs., 158.00; 76 head, 657 to 658 lbs., 142.25 to 151.00 (146.69); 24 head, 723 lbs., 141.50; 154 head, 764 to 794 lbs., 140.50 to 145.50 (143.22); 70 head, 818 to 847 lbs., 136.00 to 145.50 (143.39); 32 head, 886 lbs., 139.25; 12 head, 915 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 423 lbs., 166.00; 19 head, 512 to 521 lbs., 152.50; 13 head, 551 lbs., 151.00; 96 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 137.50 to 142.85 (141.32); 27 head, 698 to 699 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.30); 24 head, 777 lbs., 125.00; 20 head, 819 lbs., 124.75; 33 head, 883 to 896 lbs., 121.00 to 123.00 (122.69); 39 head, 926 lbs., 124.00; 6 head, 1114 lbs., 86.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1583 to 1596 lbs., 70.00 to 72.00 (71.16) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 69 head, 1000 to 1430 lbs., 55.00 to 65.25 (62.73) average; 80 head, 1131 to 1611 lbs., 63.75 to 70.00 (67.22) high; 6 head, 1032 to 1125 lbs., 51.00 to 57.50 (53.56) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1070 lbs., 53.50 average. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1860 to 2020 lbs., 85.00 average; 2 head, 1735 to 1945 lbs., 87.00 to 90.00 (88.41) high.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 4 head, 1070 to 1175 lbs., 1025.00 to 1175.00 (1140.07); over 5 years old, 2nd to 3rd trimester, 46 head, 1162 to 1325 lbs., 700.00 to 885.00 (822.61). Bred heifers, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, under 2 years old, 3rd trimester, 13 head, 1011 lbs., 1600.00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.