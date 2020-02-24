Pratt Livestock, Pratt, Kansas, reported estimated receipts of 3,000 head of cattle selling in a preliminary report on Feb. 20, compared to 3,006 head on Feb. 13 and 2,021 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Kansas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dodge City, Kansas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers weighing 800 to 1,000 pounds were mostly steady to $2 higher. The feeder heifers were selling $2 to $4 higher. Using limited comparable weights, the weaned steer calves experienced a lower undertone and heifer calves were selling $3 to $6 higher. Overall, the demand was good to very good and the quality was average to mostly attractive. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 80%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 17 head, 408 to 442 lbs., 185.00 to 209.00 (200.11); 17 head, 468 to 493 lbs., 188.00 to 189.00 (188.60); 38 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 173.00 to 182.00 (177.56); 66 head, 555 to 598 lbs., 161.00 to 174.00 (166.45); 162 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 153.50 to 168.00 (157.79); 13 head, 671 to 687 lbs., 143.00 to 145.00 (144.37); 329 head, 707 to 739 lbs., 140.60 to 154.50 (145.80); 181 head, 751 to 797 lbs., 130.50 to 139.00 (135.20); 153 head, 802 to 828 lbs., 135.85 to 142.75 (138.53); 262 head, 854 to 875 lbs., 135.50 to 141.25 (137.19); 64 head, 917 to 947 lbs., 126.50 to 130.10 (129.72); 229 head, 966 to 988 lbs., 120.75 to 129.00 (126.64); 7 head, 1281 to 1290 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 333 lbs., 188.00; 17 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 175.00 to 177.00 (175.91); 32 head, 400 to 439 lbs., 173.00 to 179.00 (176.75); 10 head, 426 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 44 head, 463 to 495 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (168.82); 22 head, 470 lbs., 178.00 thin fleshed; 39 head, 531 to 549 lbs., 149.00 to 158.50 (155.41); 147 head, 552 to 576 lbs., 148.00 to 162.50 (157.92); 119 head, 603 to 638 lbs., 135.25 to 146.50 (144.66); 91 head, 661 to 697 lbs., 134.00 to 135.00 (134.39); 65 head, 714 to 727 lbs., 129.00 to 133.75 (130.88); 96 head, 759 lbs., 128.00; 40 head, 811 to 840 lbs., 123.00 to 129.00 (125.24); 116 head, 881 to 890 lbs., 119.50 to 121.50 (120.49); 11 head, 930 lbs., 117.00; 8 head, 1054 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 338 lbs., 176.00.
